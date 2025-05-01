  • Business Business

Outraged onlookers slam photo of 408-foot superyacht docked in Monaco: 'How hideous'

"I'm not impressed."

by Samantha Hindman
"I'm not impressed."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A photo taken in Monaco in July stirred intense backlash online.

Shared in the r/yachtporn subreddit, the image shows the Katara, a 408-foot docked superyacht. "Biggest yacht I've ever seen," the Reddit user who posted it wrote.

"I'm not impressed."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Built in 2010 by Lürssen Yachts and owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former emir of Qatar, the Katara is reportedly worth around $400 million

Its exterior was designed by Espen Øino International, and the lavish interiors were created by the late designer Alberto Pinto.

Despite their glitz and glamour, superyachts have long been lightning rods for criticism, especially as awareness grows around the outsize impact of luxury lifestyles on our planet.

According to a 2024 report by Oxfam, superyachts and private jets used by Europe's wealthiest emit more pollution in a single week than the world's poorest 1% creates in an entire lifetime. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

One ultra-rich individual cruising on a yacht like Katara can emit as much carbon pollution in a year as an average European would over nearly 600 years.

That contrast is striking, especially considering that the communities most affected by rising temperatures, flash floods, and food insecurity often contribute the least to the problem.

Photos such as this one don't just showcase wealth. They spotlight a widening emissions gap, with everyday people encouraged to make sustainable swaps while the world's wealthiest continue polluting at excessive rates.

Thankfully, more climate-conscious options are emerging. Some companies, including Sailcargo, are building zero-emission cargo ships powered entirely by wind. Others are developing electric boats that cut down on harmful air pollution.

Do you think billionaires spend their money wisely?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

Some do 🤔

Most do 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

But these solutions need support, both through policy and a shift in values. For many, including commenters, the yacht's sheer scale and extravagance isn't awe-inspiring; it's offensive.

"How hideous. Enough already," one user commented.

"I'm not impressed," another added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x