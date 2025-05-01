Outraged onlookers slam photo of 408-foot superyacht docked in Monaco: 'How hideous'

A photo taken in Monaco in July stirred intense backlash online.

Shared in the r/yachtporn subreddit, the image shows the Katara, a 408-foot docked superyacht. "Biggest yacht I've ever seen," the Reddit user who posted it wrote.

Built in 2010 by Lürssen Yachts and owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former emir of Qatar, the Katara is reportedly worth around $400 million.

Its exterior was designed by Espen Øino International, and the lavish interiors were created by the late designer Alberto Pinto.

Despite their glitz and glamour, superyachts have long been lightning rods for criticism, especially as awareness grows around the outsize impact of luxury lifestyles on our planet.

According to a 2024 report by Oxfam, superyachts and private jets used by Europe's wealthiest emit more pollution in a single week than the world's poorest 1% creates in an entire lifetime.

One ultra-rich individual cruising on a yacht like Katara can emit as much carbon pollution in a year as an average European would over nearly 600 years.

That contrast is striking, especially considering that the communities most affected by rising temperatures, flash floods, and food insecurity often contribute the least to the problem.

Photos such as this one don't just showcase wealth. They spotlight a widening emissions gap, with everyday people encouraged to make sustainable swaps while the world's wealthiest continue polluting at excessive rates.

Thankfully, more climate-conscious options are emerging. Some companies, including Sailcargo, are building zero-emission cargo ships powered entirely by wind. Others are developing electric boats that cut down on harmful air pollution.

But these solutions need support, both through policy and a shift in values. For many, including commenters, the yacht's sheer scale and extravagance isn't awe-inspiring; it's offensive.

"How hideous. Enough already," one user commented.

"I'm not impressed," another added.

