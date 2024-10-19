Art exhibit showcases global phenomenon in effort to ignite change: 'The more time you spend with the imagery, the more you understand what's happening'

"It gets to your emotions in a way that a report can't."

As the world changes and our environment worsens, artists have wielded their creativity to help bring change.

As reported by Bay State Banner, a new art exhibit, named 'Displacement,' has opened at the MassArt Art Museum. This exhibit features works like Sandra M. Sawatzky's hand-embroidered mural, which depicts how the environment responds to human impact.

This art exhibit is just one of the few new exhibits that have been popping up around the Boston area. There are many public art installations that have been organized by the Boston Green Ribbon Commission.

As the city continues to push to meet its climate goals, the art allows people to understand the importance of taking care of the environment. The art does this by translating the dense science and math that goes into environmental studies into something more tangible to the public.

"Art can stimulate discussion. It can poke and provoke and ask questions and scare you and delight you. It gets to your emotions in a way that a report can't," executive director of the Green Ribbon Commission Amy Longsworth said.

For example, one of the public installations features former Red Sox player David Ortiz standing in water up to his knees. This mural is meant to show how much water levels will rise in the area by 2070.

"My hope is that the more time you spend with the imagery, the more you understand what's happening, and the more you learn about what the message is," said the muralist of this work, Silvia López Chavez.

Many other institutions like the New England Aquarium, Arnold Arboretum, and Zoo New England have matched these initiatives and placed their own art. However, not all institutions can stand up a display or exhibit as quickly.

Despite these challenges, the Green Ribbon Commission has partnered with them in other initiatives, such as education. They also partner with institutions that are required to reduce their pollution levels by helping them create climate action plans.

Whether it be through art, academics, or action, the Green Ribbon Commission and others around the Boston area are making great strides toward their climate goals.

