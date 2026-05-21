Arizona utility faces backlash over 14% rate hike as residents say Big Tech should pay

"You can't move around and shop around for a different electric company."

Arizona's largest electric utility is facing mounting backlash after hearings opened on a proposed 14% rate hike that would increase the average residential bill by roughly $20 per month.

For many residents, the dispute is about more than a single increase. It has become a broader fight over who should pay for the rapidly growing power system.

What's happening?

According to KJZZ, on Monday, regulators launched a six-week review of Arizona Public Service's plan to raise rates.

APS, which serves more than 1.4 million customers in 11 of the state's 15 counties, said the increase is needed to maintain the grid, expand transmission, and prepare for worsening extreme heat.

However, the hearings quickly turned into a public rebuke. Customers voiced their opposition inside the Arizona Corporation Commission office while demonstrators gathered outside carrying signs reading "People over Profits" and "Deny! APS Rate Increase."

Much of the frustration focused on data centers. Several speakers argued that energy-intensive facilities linked to companies such as Microsoft and Google are driving costly infrastructure expansion and that residential customers should not be expected to foot the bill.

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Why does it matter?

The fight is especially significant because electricity is not a luxury expense.

In the Grand Canyon State, dependable air conditioning can be lifesaving during periods of extreme heat, meaning higher power bills can place serious strain on families.

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Residents are also raising a broader concern about fairness: whether monopoly-style utility systems allow companies to pass the costs of aggressive expansion onto customers who cannot simply shop for another provider. That issue becomes even more pressing when those costs are tied to serving massive corporate users with enormous electricity demand.

The dispute also underscores the broader effects of the data center boom. While utilities and tech companies often frame such developments as signs of economic growth, the infrastructure required to power them can create major costs for surrounding communities.

For consumers, that means decisions made in the name of grid growth and business expansion could result in yet another painful increase in monthly household bills, even as many families are already stretched thin.

"You can't move around and shop around for a different electric company. So the only recourse that we have is to be here at the Arizona Corporation Commission and ask them to look out for working families in Arizona," said Ricardo Reyes, an APS customer.

What's being done?

For now, the response is unfolding through the regulatory process.

The ACC hearings will continue for six weeks, giving regulators time to hear from APS, customers, and other stakeholders before issuing a decision.

Residents are using that process to push back. During the hearing and in demonstrations outside, customers argued that data center developers, not families, should bear more of the cost of infrastructure built to support those operations.

That scrutiny could prove important, as rate cases help determine who pays: residential customers, businesses, or the largest new power users. Public attention also shines a light on utility planning decisions that might otherwise move forward with little notice from the people most affected.

For households, the practical takeaway is to monitor the hearings closely and participate when possible. While these proceedings may seem technical, they can directly shape monthly budgets in a state where electricity is essential to both daily life and public safety.

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