Arizona advances first vape crackdown with fines up to $10,000 for underage sales

The bill still must return to the House once more before it can reach Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Arizona is one step closer to establishing formal guardrails for e-cigarettes and vapes.

In a 24-2 Senate vote on May 26, House Bill 4001 advanced and would create Arizona's first state oversight system for alternative nicotine products, with fines reaching $10,000 for repeated sales to underage buyers.

According to Tobacco Reporter, House Bill 4001 passed with broad bipartisan support after lawmakers added a nearly 40-page amendment clarifying how the law would work. The bill still must return to the House once more before it can reach Gov. Katie Hobbs.

If enacted, the bill would place the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control in charge of enforcement. That would include oversight of distributors and manufacturers, along with inspections of facilities involved in making or moving alternative nicotine products such as vapes and e-cigarettes.

The proposal also sets up a stepped penalty structure for sales to people under 21. A first violation would bring a fine of at least $500 and require an educational course. Penalties would increase for repeat offenses, ultimately reaching a $10,000 fine and a one-year license suspension after a fourth violation.

Not everyone was satisfied with the bill. Sen. Mitzi Epstein, who cast one of the two no votes, said vapes should be regulated like tobacco and questioned how broadly "alternative nicotine products" might be interpreted.

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Arizona has not previously had a formal statewide framework tailored to these products, even as vaping has become more common and concerns about youth access have grown. The bill would impose tougher penalties for underage sales.

First Things First, Arizona's early childhood education program, financed by a voter-approved 2006 tobacco tax, has seen annual revenue fall from about $165 million to around $90 million as buyers shifted from taxed tobacco items to untaxed vapes.

The amended version of the bill more clearly defines the liquor department's role and spells out what distributors and manufacturers must do. At the same time, critics argued the proposal still does not go far enough. Epstein said vape regulation should be folded into a unified nicotine retail license, while Rep. Cesar Aguilar had previously argued that a $10,000 maximum penalty might not be much of a deterrent for some companies.

Democrats also pushed to add a vape tax to help restore money lost by First Things First, but Republican leadership opposed that approach. Republican leaders reportedly viewed a tax provision as a legislative "poison pill," while opponents warned the $10,000 ceiling could become a "cost of doing business."

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