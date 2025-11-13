Bystander sparks outrage with photo of massive yacht docked in city: 'Cost millions and millions to maintain'

"Hogging the fuel dock for too long."

Los Angeles locals weren't happy when a private megayacht moored at Marina del Rey.

A Redditor captured a photo of the four-tiered, 281-foot-long luxury yacht, called The Aquila.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It is owned by Ann Walton Kroenke, heiress to the Walmart mega-corporation. Her father, Bud Walton, co-founded the company with his brother Sam Walton.

With a net worth estimated to be at least $13 billion, Ann Walton Kroenke owns a fleet of three private jets and two superyachts, including The Aquila, per Super Yacht.

Yachts of such magnitude require an incredible amount of upkeep just to stay afloat.

Another Reddit thread about The Aquila emphasized this, with one person saying, "These yachts cost millions and millions to maintain and keep running every year and have catastrophic environmental impacts."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to Yacht Carbon Offset, "superyachts consume significant quantities of fuel, primarily marine diesel."

Burning this fuel releases various harmful pollutants, including carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur oxides. As Yacht Carbon Offset observed, these compounds contribute "to climate change, air pollution, and acid rain."

Having a yacht like The Aquila moored at Marina del Rey poses an inconvenience and a problem not only for L.A. fishing companies and other boaters, but also for the marine environment surrounding the bay.

Beyond their heavy carbon footprint, superyachts have also been found to contribute to the degradation of ocean habitats. Whether through the damaging of reefs and seagrass beds or the release of greywater and wastewater into the sea, the impact is tangible.

Superyachts can cause oil spills, noise pollution that "disrupts marine wildlife," and superfluous single-use plastic waste, per Yacht Carbon Offset.

Commenters on the original Reddit post voiced their opinions on the matter.

One mentioned that the boat had been "hogging the fuel dock for too long." Another added that it had been there "for weeks."

Some speculated about the refueling cost, and after some calculations, a commenter proposed that it would be "about $342,000 at current marine gas prices."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





