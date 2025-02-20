Apple hit with class-action lawsuit over 'unreasonably hazardous' watch wristbands: 'The harm is especially pronounced'

Exposure to toxic chemicals in these products could negate their health benefits.

Apple's latest Watch lawsuit has users sweating, but it's not the workout bands causing concern — it's the "forever chemicals" hiding in plain sight.

What's happening?

The company is facing a class action lawsuit over claims that certain Apple Watch wristbands contain PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," as reported by ClassAction.org.

These synthetic compounds are known for their durability and resistance to water and heat, but they've also been linked to significant health risks. The lawsuit accuses Apple of selling products with high levels of these chemicals without proper warnings, which the suit claims made the wristbands "unreasonably hazardous."

Why is PFAS important?

PFAS chemicals are often called "forever chemicals" because they do not break down easily, leading to long-lasting environmental and health effects.

Once these substances enter the human body, they accumulate over time, potentially causing a range of serious health problems, including cancer, hormonal disruption, reproductive issues, and immune system suppression.

Given the rise of wearable technology for health monitoring, exposure to toxic chemicals in these products could negate their health benefits.

"The harm is especially pronounced here given that, when the product is used as intended and directed, the toxic chemicals remain in contact with the skin daily and all day long, including the underside of the wrist where the body's absorption rate of the toxic chemicals is heightened," the lawsuit reads. "Worse, perspiration experienced during regular use of the products for health purposes further exacerbates the dangerous rate of absorption."

The environmental impact of PFAS also cannot be ignored, as these chemicals are notorious for contaminating soil and water supplies. Communities across the U.S. have faced devastating consequences from PFAS exposure, with cleanup efforts costing millions of dollars.

What's being done about PFAS?

Growing awareness of the dangers of PFAS has led to increased regulation across the U.S. Several states have banned PFAS in consumer products like cookware and food packaging, and federal agencies have begun to set stricter water contamination limits, though some legislation may be impacted under the Trump administration.

Nonetheless, companies are being pressured to phase out these chemicals entirely in favor of safer, more sustainable materials. Consumers can take action by opting for wristbands and wearable tech accessories made from PFAS-free materials.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.