Experts issue warning over disturbing discovery about smartwatches: 'The most remarkable thing we found'

"Forever chemicals," which have been linked to a number of serious health concerns, have been found in yet another everyday item.

What's happening?

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame tested 22 fitness tracker and smartwatch bands purchased in the United States and found that nine contained elevated levels of a type of PFAS called perfluorohexanoic acid. The team found that higher-priced bands were more likely to contain elevated levels of this substance.

"The most remarkable thing we found in this study was the very high concentrations of just one PFAS — there were some samples above 1,000 parts per billion of PFHxA, which is much higher than most PFAS we have seen in consumer products," study co-author Graham Peaslee, professor emeritus in the university's Department of Physics and Astronomy, said in a news release.

Why is this study important?

Though the researchers said that few studies have focused on how PFAS is absorbed through the skin, this group of synthetic chemicals has been tied to a number of health concerns, including developmental delays in children, increased risk of some cancers, increased cholesterol levels, reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infections, and decreased fertility, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For instance, one study linked several types of these per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in postmenopausal women. Another paper found that these toxic chemicals can damage sperm during crucial developmental periods, possibly impacting children's health, especially that of boys.

What's being done about PFAS?

Companies started phasing out PFAS in 2006, and the EPA is continuing to fight contamination through actions such as water monitoring and regulating waste disposal.

You can limit your exposure by avoiding items that are known sources of PFAS, such as nonstick cookware as well as stain- and water-resistant clothing. You can also purchase products from PFAS-free brands.

