Apple announces energy project that could reshape how we charge our iPhones: 'We want our users to know'

"All the energy it takes to charge their iPhone or power their Mac is matched with clean electricity."

Apple is making a move toward cleaner energy, and it could offset the power used by its customers. As ESG Today reported, the company announced a solar project in Lancaster, Victoria, expanding its renewable energy footprint in Australia as part of a plan to match the electricity used to charge Apple products with clean energy by 2030.

Developed with European Energy, the farm is under construction and expected to be operational next year. It's the first of several sites planned for Australia that will contribute over 1 million megawatt-hours of clean electricity a year by 2030. This move also supports Australia's transition to renewable power and strengthens its grid. Plus, diversifying with renewables will lower long-term energy costs and create new jobs in the region.

Apple says air pollution from customers using its products makes up 29% of its carbon footprint. Reducing that will be key for the company to meet its 2030 commitment to offset the pollution generated across its business, supply chain, and product lifecycle.

"By 2030, we want our users to know that all the energy it takes to charge their iPhone or power their Mac is matched with clean electricity," said Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives.

Apple also announced investments through its Restore Fund, supporting nature-based projects across New Zealand, the United States, and Latin America. These include restoring 8,600 hectares of forestland and converting former sugarcane fields in Queensland into a macadamia orchard managed with Indigenous partners.

Clean energy projects boost energy independence, reduce reliance on dirty energy sources such as coal and oil, and cut pollution that harms public health. Other solar projects, such as developments in Texas and community programs, show how renewable investments can make energy systems better for people and the planet.

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Apple's investment offers a glimpse of what a cleaner future can look like when companies prioritize their environmental footprints. "We are proud to do our part to support Australia's transition to a cleaner grid and drive positive impacts for communities and nature — all while moving closer to our ambitious goal to be carbon neutral across our entire footprint," Jackson said.

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