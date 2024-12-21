  • Business Business

Apple customer shares unbelievable exchange with customer service after questioning company policy: '[It's] so they profit more'

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit post shows that Apple is steering customers away from repairing AirPods, pushing them to buy new ones at a much lower price than fixing their existing pair.

What happened?

A Redditor shared a screenshot of their "legit" chat with Apple support in the r/mildlyinfuriating community.

The exchange revealed that repairing a single pair of AirPods would cost $250.11, more than buying a new set. When questioned about this pricing strategy, the support specialist acknowledged they had "no clue" why a repair would cost more than a replacement.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post sparked discussion about electronic waste and corporate repair policies. One commenter explained Apple's business logic: "Because the actual marginal cost of producing an air pod <<<<<<<<<<<<< the cost of paying specialists to repair broken ones. The air pod price is all mark up, so they profit more from selling a replacement even if the cost were the same."

Why is this repair policy concerning?

This repair pricing pushes consumers toward unnecessary electronic waste. When companies make repairs more expensive than replacements, they create a cycle of disposal that fills landfills with salvageable electronics.

Electronic waste contains materials that can harm soil and water systems. The mining required for new electronic components often damages local environments and releases polluting gases. Manufacturing new devices requires additional energy and resources that could be saved through repairs.

Is Apple doing anything about this?

Apple has made moves toward sustainability, including pledging to become carbon neutral by 2030. In 2021, the company expanded its Independent Repair Provider program to give repair shops access to genuine Apple parts and tools.

However, critics argue these steps don't address the core issue of repair costs pushing customers toward replacement purchases. The company continues to design products that are difficult to repair, including AirPods, which are largely sealed units.

What's being done about electronic waste more broadly?

The right to repair movement is gaining steam across the United States. Several states have passed legislation that requires manufacturers to make repairs more accessible and affordable. Companies such as Framework create laptops designed to be easily fixed, showing that repairable electronics can be both profitable and popular.

Consumers can help by supporting repair-friendly brands and demanding better repair options from manufacturers. When possible, choose products designed for longevity and repairability. Though warranty considerations may apply, local repair shops often offer more affordable solutions than manufacturer service centers.

