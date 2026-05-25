West Virginia power customers challenge 'experimental' rate hike as utility warns appeal threatens stability

For now, the main action is the legal challenge itself.

West Virginia electricity customers are pushing back after regulators approved an unusual rate increase for Appalachian Power, and the utility is now warning that the legal challenge could undermine bill stability.

At the center of the dispute is a question familiar to many households: Who should bear the cost when a power company says inflation is driving up expenses?

What's happening?

According to MetroNews, the West Virginia Public Service Commission recently approved a $40 million inflation-related increase for Appalachian Power, with the company dropping a proposed base rate hike and postponing another base rate case for a year.

An attorney, Stephen New, appealed the decision on behalf of customers, arguing that the PSC's "experimental inflation-based" adjustment lacked enough support to show the rates met the state's "just and reasonable" standard.

Appalachian Power has defended the arrangement. President and COO Brian Abraham said the decision helps the company avoid seeking a larger increase all at once while still bringing in money for grid investments.

According to MetroNews, company spokesperson George Porter said the increase would add roughly $4.84 per month for a customer using 1,000 kilowatts and about $10 per month for someone using 2,000 kilowatts.

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New first filed his appeal with the state Intermediate Court of Appeals, but the case was automatically dismissed because PSC appeals must be filed with the West Virginia Supreme Court. He had not yet refiled, according to the report.

Why does it matter?

For families and small businesses already stretched by rising costs, even a single-digit increase can add up, especially during months of heavy energy use.

The case is also raising concerns about how utility bills are approved in the first place. New's challenge suggests regulators may have signed off on a new kind of rate mechanism without fully proving it meets the legal standard meant to protect customers.

Utilities operate as monopolies in many areas, leaving customers with little choice but to pay approved charges. When regulators and power companies strike deals under the language of "stability" and "inflation," everyday people may end up footing the bill without a clear picture of whether the increase is justified.

Appalachian Power has framed the increase as a way to reduce "rate fatigue," but critics may see it differently: another example of customers being asked to absorb utility costs while having limited power to push back.

What's being done about it?

For now, the main action is the legal challenge itself. If New refiles with the West Virginia Supreme Court, the court could take a closer look at whether the PSC had enough evidence to approve this inflation-based increase.

Consumers can contact state regulators and lawmakers if they believe utilities are relying on confusing or weakly supported pricing structures. Public scrutiny can matter when decisions about essential services affect household budgets.

"We know a lot of our customers are already under real financial pressure, and we understand how important it is to keep monthly bills as manageable as possible," Abraham said, according to MetroNews.

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