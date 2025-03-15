Energy companies launch bold new project on former coal mines: 'Makes perfect sense to us'

"All we have to do is reimagine them for today's energy technology."

Sites that once produced dirty energy in Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky will soon turn over a new leaf thanks to projects from environmental nonprofit The Nature Conservancy and the Cumberland Forest Limited Partnership.

The organizations are entering new agreements with Sun Tribe Development and energy company ENGIE to create 14 new solar farms and three battery storage systems, according to The Nature Conservancy. The projects will be built on top of former coal mines across 360 acres of land.

This is the latest effort to cost-effectively build clean energy in the region and create economic opportunities for local communities. The projects are expected to generate increased local tax revenue, short-term construction job opportunities, and a dedicated fund to finance additional community benefits.

"Developing projects on former coal mines — and in a way that engages with people in the local area so that communities can benefit — takes ingenuity, skill and determination," said Brad Kreps, TNC Clinch Valley director, in a release. "Ultimately, we selected Sun Tribe and ENGIE, two experienced developers that have a great interest in bringing this vision to life."

Once known for its coal production, Appalachia has the potential to become a new hub for renewable energy. While a decline in coal production over the past 15 years has negatively impacted the region's economy, Appalachia could see billions in economic benefits from renewable energy projects by 2030, according to research from the Rocky Mountain Institute.

Meanwhile, mining land across the country has been used for solar projects in recent years, helping shift areas away from harmful, polluting dirty energy and toward safer clean energy.

The new projects in Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky are expected to generate around 49 megawatts of solar energy and 320 MW of battery storage. This would be enough energy to power 6,638 Appalachian homes annually.

"Locating solar and battery storage on former mine lands makes perfect sense to us," said Danny Van Clief, CEO of Sun Tribe Development, in a release. "These sites and the communities they rest within have powered our country for more than a century — all we have to do is reimagine them for today's energy technology."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.