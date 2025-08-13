Customer disheartened after noticing detail on antique furniture at thrift store: 'Lost their ... minds'

"They've sucked all the fun and whimsy out of thrift shopping."

A thrifting trip took a discouraging turn when one Redditor found a gorgeous antique piano stool but was floored by the price tag.

The shopper shared a photo of a charming wooden piano stool with curved legs and a vintage seat.

"Fell in love instantly with this antique piano stool, but wildly averted to the price tag," read the post's title.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrift stores, once known for their bargain deals, increasingly mark items at near-retail or boutique prices. While the stool's charm was undeniable, commenters were stunned to hear the price was $250.

"Thrift stores have lost their damn minds," one commenter wrote. "They've sucked all the fun and whimsy out of thrift shopping."

Thrift stores have long been a refuge for people seeking affordable home goods, unique vintage finds, or simply a more sustainable shopping alternative. But recent social media posts, like this one, have brought attention to how resale stores sometimes fall into the trap of pricing items based on trendiness or perceived value rather than accessibility.

This can hurt not just seasoned thrifters, but new shoppers hoping to furnish apartments, find clothes for work, or explore secondhand shopping for financial reasons. It may even discourage shoppers who would otherwise help extend the life of used goods, keeping perfectly usable items out of landfills.

That said, experiences like this are the exception. Thrifting remains one of the most effective ways to save money while scoring truly one-of-a-kind items.

From a $2 designer clutch bag to authentic vintage furniture, the best thrift finds offer unmatched value. And every purchase helps divert items from landfills, supporting a more circular economy and reducing demand for newly manufactured goods.

While it's disappointing to see a beautiful piece like this priced out of reach, it's not a reason to give up on thrifting altogether. Keep searching, because you never know what gem is waiting for you at the next yard sale or church basement shop.

