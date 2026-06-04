Claude maker Anthropic confidentially files for IPO after revenue surge puts it near $1 trillion

"This gives us the option to go public after the SEC completes its review."

Anthropic, the company behind Claude, is filing for an initial public offering, or IPO, according to NPR.

As the company's valuation approaches $1 trillion, the filing is attracting attention and fueling fresh speculation that this could be a major year for tech listings.

What's happening?

Anthropic announced Monday that it had "confidentially submitted" draft IPO paperwork on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission, formally starting the IPO filing process, NPR reported.

"This gives us the option to go public after the SEC completes its review," the company said in its announcement. "The proposed initial public offering will depend on market conditions and other factors."

The move also adds momentum to what analysts say could become a broader wave of major tech IPOs. SpaceX has reportedly already filed financial information, and OpenAI is also weighing a future listing.

Why does Anthropic's IPO filing matter?

Anthropic's filing underscores how much money and public attention are now concentrated in the AI race.

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Companies like Anthropic and OpenAI have driven huge demand for chips and new data centers, helping fuel growth across the AI supply chain.

Many Americans, however, remain uneasy about the technology's impact on daily life, especially as concerns grow about water use, high utility costs, and pollution.

What are people saying?

Anthropic stressed in its announcement that any public offering would depend on "market conditions and other factors."

According to NPR, analysts at Wedbush Securities were more upbeat. In a note, they wrote, "We believe this represents an opening of the floodgates for the IPO market, which has been relatively dormant for a few years, … but this has turned into a race to reach public markets over the coming months."

Many other people have conflicting opinions. While investors have continued pouring money into AI, recent polls show many Americans remain wary of what the technology could mean for everyday life.

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