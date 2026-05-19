SpaceX could hit Nasdaq within weeks as $1.75 trillion IPO plans accelerate

"It could create an opportunity to invest in one of the world's most closely watched private companies."

SpaceX has sped up its initial public offering, or IPO, schedule and is targeting a NASDAQ listing as early as June 12, according to Reuters. The company may unveil its IPO plans as soon as next Wednesday, start a roadshow on June 4, and begin selling shares by June 11.

That means SpaceX could soon go from one of the world's most closely held private companies to a stock everyday investors can actually buy.

It would mark a faster schedule than earlier expectations, according to the Reuters exclusive. SpaceX had reportedly already begun the IPO process this year, with a debut once expected in late June or early July.

The scale of the offering is also unusually large. Reuters said SpaceX is trying to raise up to $75 billion via the offering and is eyeing roughly a $1.75 trillion valuation, per Engadget. One major implication of the IPO is that it could result in Elon Musk becoming the world's first trillionaire.

The timing comes as SpaceX continues to expand its ambitions. Recently, the company has pursued plans involving a massive satellite buildout and broader artificial intelligence ties after acquiring Musk's xAI earlier this year.

And per the SpaceX IPO filing, the company plans to adopt a structure that would make Musk impossible to fire by anyone other than Musk himself.

A SpaceX IPO would matter well beyond Wall Street. For consumers, it could create an opportunity to invest directly in one of the world's most closely watched private companies instead of only gaining indirect exposure through funds or private markets.

It could also bring more public disclosure to a business that already plays a growing role in daily life through satellite internet and launch infrastructure. Greater transparency could help investors better understand the company's risks, spending, and long-term strategy.

At the same time, SpaceX's IPO plan could bring volatility. A company valued in the trillions may face intense pressure to keep growing, which can affect pricing, expansion priorities, and investor expectations.

SpaceX's recent goals, including a million-satellite launch proposal and a wider AI footprint, could also raise questions about execution and market concentration.

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