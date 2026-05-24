2 utility giants combine amid AI race: 'Electricity demand is rising faster than it has in decades'

Together, the companies said, they would have a market capitalization of about $249 billion and an enterprise value of roughly $420 billion.

A blockbuster utility deal is drawing attention as the artificial intelligence boom reshapes the U.S. power sector.

NextEra Energy said it plans to acquire Dominion Energy in a stock-for-stock deal worth almost $67 billion, and the companies say it would form the world's largest regulated electric utility.

What happened?

This deal is making headlines, as CNBC pointed out, it unites two major power companies at a time when electricity demand is rising sharply, driven in large part by the massive amount of electricity data centers need to run AI infrastructure.

Dominion supplies power to Northern Virginia, which is widely seen as the world's largest data center market. NextEra, meanwhile, is the biggest renewable energy developer in the U.S. and also owns major natural gas and nuclear assets. Together, the companies said, they would have a market capitalization of about $249 billion and an enterprise value of roughly $420 billion.

"Electricity demand is rising faster than it has in decades," NextEra CEO John Ketchum said in a statement. "We are bringing NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy together because scale matters more than ever."

The announcement quickly became a focal point across business and energy media, especially after Ketchum told investors the combined company could become the "go-to partner for large load customers."

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Why does it matter?

The merger underscores how closely AI's growth is becoming tied to the electric grid. AI systems require enormous computing power, which means more data centers, more transmission infrastructure, and more electricity generation.

While AI can help utilities operate cleaner, smarter grids by improving forecasting, boosting efficiency, and better integrating renewable energy, it also raises serious concerns, including heavy electricity and water use, cybersecurity risks, misuse, and the possibility that rising demand could push energy bills higher for households.

For everyday consumers, the stakes are significant. A larger utility with deep renewable, battery, gas, and nuclear resources could help meet demand and support grid reliability. At the same time, if that demand is met with more fossil fuel generation, it could negate efforts to reduce pollution.

According to the source article, the companies said the merger would put them at the top globally in renewable energy and battery storage. Cleaner technologies are expanding, but so are traditional power sources as utilities scramble to keep pace with AI.

What are people saying?

Ketchum cast the deal as a bet on scale, repeating that "scale matters more than ever" as power demand climbs. He also said that NextEra aims to develop more than 30 data center hubs nationwide.

Investors appeared divided. Dominion shares jumped more than 9% after the announcement, while NextEra stock fell more than 4%, suggesting enthusiasm about the premium for Dominion but some caution about the size and complexity of the deal.

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