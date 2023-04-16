This clothing company will give you cash in exchange for your old garments — and all you have to do is scan a QR code

Another Tomorrow gives you a way to support a circular economy through its sustainable fashion-based authenticated resale program.

If you’re looking for a clothing brand that creates fashion-forward trends and cares about its impact on the Earth, look no further — this company has got you covered, including options to buy pre-loved clothing for a fraction of the retail price.

The company says it exists to “realign this relationship for the curious, compassionate global citizen seeking elevated, thoughtful design, education, and tools for advocacy.”

How does Another Tomorrow’s Authenticated Resale program work?

All of Another Tomorrow’s clothes come with a QR code on the care and content garment labels. Customers scan the code (or contact the company directly if it’s missing). This step helps you upload the item details to the site and get an estimate of its value.

From there, you can drop off the item at a participating store or mail it back to the company. After Another Tomorrow’s team has authenticated your item and passed it through a quality control check, it is listed for sale. Once an item has sold, there’s a 14-day return window. Users are paid in cash or store credit after that window closes.

Why should I use Another Tomorrow’s Authenticated Resale program?

Another Tomorrow’s founder Vanessa Barboni Hallik says it best.

“My mission is to create a truly sustainable and compassionate company with a three-pronged approach of providing a foundational wardrobe of ethically and responsibly made clothing, education, and a platform for activism to amplify our collective voices,” she explains on the website.

Making new items sustainably is better for the planet by using responsible materials, reducing resources, and producing fewer plant-heating gases, and resale also plays a critical part in that mission. And as a luxury label, shopping Another Tomorrow’s resale items can save you money compared to what you’d spend for the item new.

“Our platform for a technology-based circular economy was built on modern business principles of community, transparency, and organic scarcity,” the company explains on the website. “Every decision has been guided by a value system based on three pillars – human, animal, and environmental welfare.”

By recirculating your Another Tomorrow items, you also help keep clothing out of landfills and decrease the need for new production.

“Using fashion as a pathway to activism, we seek to model what is possible at this critical juncture in our humanity – amplifying voices for change, educating and engaging our community with the stories behind our clothes, and providing more information about supply chains at large,” the company explains.

Are there similar programs to Another Tomorrow’s Authenticated Resale?

Pre-loved and secondhand garments are more popular than ever. Companies like lululemon will pay you to trade in your worn workout wear.

Looking for more sustainably made clothing? The Lucky Sweater app features only vetted slow-fashion brands.

