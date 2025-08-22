Officials issue sweeping ban to combat major issue at sacred temples: 'Set a precedent'

As communities around the world struggle with the effects of plastic pollution, one Indian state is taking steps to ensure the cleanliness of worship sites.

According to the New Indian Express, officials in Andhra Pradesh have decided to ban single-use plastics at over 120 prominent temples across the state. As noted by the government order, plastic bags, bottles, disposable plates, cups, and other single-use plastic items will now be prohibited from these locations.

Along with the ban, visitors and staff will now be encouraged to utilize sustainable alternatives, such as cloth bags and stainless steel cups.

The chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, P Krishnayya, noted the importance of the plastic ban and its potential to promote a cleaner, greener community.

"This effort will significantly reduce plastic waste, increase environmental awareness, and serve as a model for green spiritual tourism," Krishnayya said, per the Express. "Temple managements should conduct awareness programs and strictly enforce this ban."

While such bans can require some adjustments as people change well-worn routines, the long-term benefits of reducing plastic waste far outweigh any challenges that may be involved in making the shift initially. In addition to mitigating unsightly litter, the pollution of soil and water systems, and human health concerns associated with exposure to microplastics, swapping out single-use products for reusable alternatives can save consumers money on a daily basis.

In an effort to support the new plastic-free initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government will install a number of reverse osmosis water plants across the state. This may go a long way in helping residents make the switch to reusable water bottles.

The New Indian Express reported that a trust managing area temples had already "set a precedent" for the turn away from plastics by making a move to use biodegradable covers for laddu, a sweet also used as a religious offering.

