Washington DC attorney general files lawsuit against federal government over issue plaguing communities: 'Generations of ... residents have never known'

For more than a century, the Anacostia River has been a dumping ground for all sorts of pollutants. Not only has it wreaked havoc on the river's ecosystem, but it's harmed the community, disproportionately affecting low-income and Black residents.

Now, a river cleanup is underway, and the District of Columbia wants the federal government to pay for it.

What's happening?

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government arguing federal agencies have knowingly polluted the Anacostia River since the 1800s. The lawsuit accuses the government, which owns the riverbed, of dumping hazardous materials into the river, creating environmental and health risks. The lawsuit also blames the government for mismanaging the sewage system and sending raw sewage and other hazardous waste into the river.

Why is pollution in the Anacostia River concerning?

There have long been warnings against swimming or fishing in the river. These pollutants don't break down, threatening human health with risks including birth defects, cancer, and neurological and developmental disorders. Wildlife that used to thrive there — including bald eagles, ospreys, cranes, kingfishers, and more — have been threatened along with the river's aquatic life.

The lawsuit states: "The river has been and must be a vital public resource — a resource for recreation, fishing, wildlife, and more. Yet, because of decades of pollution, generations of district residents have never known what it is like to use and enjoy a healthy river."

What is being done to clean up the Anacostia River?

The Anacostia Riverkeeper is dedicated to restoring the waterway to its former glory. The group helped launch the Anacostia River Sediment Project to develop an action plan, outlining key steps like restoring habitats, improving water quality, preventing stormwater pollution and sewage runoff, and planning for climate change.

Riverkeeper Trey Sherard said in the official statement: "Now we hope this lawsuit keeps the cleanup project moving ahead swiftly and completely with physical work on remedial actions in the river to begin this year, and with the federal government paying their fair share."

The local government has already upgraded sewers, which is expected to reduce overflows into the river by 98%. Local utility company Pepco is also paying more than $57 million for its part in polluting the waterway, helping to fund restoration efforts. Other cleanup efforts are working in conjunction with the sediment project and local government, including the Washington Navy Yard, Kenilworth Park Landfill Site, and other sites.

Anyone can help save the river by donating money to climate causes focused on its conservation, such as the Riverkeeper and the Anacostia Watershed Society.

