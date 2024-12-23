Residents fear for their health after town dumps toxic waste into river: 'Somebody needs to do something'

"My foot doctor won't even let me in the water."

A wastewater controversy in Connecticut has people worried about the health of their community and the Connecticut River after 6 million gallons of untreated water were dumped into the river, according to WFSB Channel 3.

John Bair, a Higganum resident, captured the frustration during the segment, saying, "Somebody needs to do something."

His statement echoes many people's fears about contamination and overflow issues impacting the environment and the community.

Bair, who said the river has already impacted his health, added, "My foot doctor won't even let me in the water." That isn't the glowing endorsement you want for a local waterway.

The overflow issues stem from aging sewer systems in nearby Massachusetts towns, WFSB Channel 3 explained. These systems collect sewage and stormwater in a single pipe, and during heavy rainstorms, untreated water discharges directly into the river due to the volume.

Towns downstream, including Enfield, Suffield, and Windsor, are especially worried about the potential for bacterial contamination.

This isn't just a local issue. Around the country, studies have found alarming levels of contamination in rivers, including harmful chemicals detected in fish species. Meanwhile, microplastics are being spread by wastewater discharge.

Residents are questioning why more sustainable solutions haven't been implemented. Systems such as zero-liquid discharge, which is explained here by Samco Technologies and fully recycles wastewater, and natural filtration methods, including constructed wetlands, as explained here by the Environmental Protection Agency, have been successfully used to address similar issues.

According to the Connecticut River Conservancy, community members are calling for action to modernize these systems and prevent further harm to their river and their way of life. Updated infrastructure and contamination reduction systems can manage heavy rainfall without putting public health or the environment at risk.

Activists and local leaders are urging the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to push for stricter enforcement of wastewater management. The Clean Water State Revolving Fund is a great example of a federal program that could provide critical funding to modernize outdated systems and reduce overflows.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection commented on the issue in a statement to Fox61, saying, "Rain runoff mixes with the overflows and dilutes them."

Environmental officials recommend avoiding swimming in the river for at least 48 hours after a discharge event. The Clean Water Act mandates that the public be informed about these incidents (despite sewage discharging into the water for years).

Experts warn that failing to address these issues could lead to long-term damage to ecosystems and public health. Residents remain firm in their demand for meaningful solutions to protect their community and the Connecticut River.

