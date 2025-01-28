City installs underground mechanism to solve destructive problem plaguing local waterways — here's how it works

A compelling new mechanism is being installed across the Bay Area to catch pollutants and litter before they hit ocean waters, according to CBS News. The underground Debris Separating Baffle Box has been brought in to fight the constant stream of storms and flooding that moves hazardous materials into the Pacific Ocean.

Within the box, a series of chambers, filters, and cages work to divert, capture, and hold trash and debris that would otherwise be carried through water runoff into the drainage system and out to the ocean.

The box is designed to capture more than just large pieces of waste. John Stiver, a Stormwater consultant at Contech Engineered Solutions, which makes the DSBB, told CBS News: "We're capturing hydrocarbons, oil, and grease that comes off the street. We're also capturing fine sediment particulates."

Hydrocarbons, like oil, can deeply impact marine life. Flooding makes the ocean especially susceptible to hydrocarbons as they trickle into storm drains after capturing the pollutants that stick to streets. It's been said that this pollution in the ocean creates "high mortality," with "chronic, low-level exposures to hydrocarbons" affecting "survival and reproductive performance of seabirds and some marine mammals."

In addition to the unseeable levels of pollutants, there is also blatant pollution of concern. Stiver explained: "We see chunks of concrete, we see basketballs, we see railroad ties, other things that you'll see floating out in the delta and out in the Bay."

Now the Debris Separating Baffle Box catches it all before it reaches the ocean.

Michelle Mancuso, the senior watershed management planning specialist with the Contra Costa County Watershed Program, went into more detail on the damages that can occur to the ocean without the structure: "It is damaging to people. It can spread viruses or bacteria or create less oxygen in the water, which ultimately hurts humans and human health."

CBS News Bay Area reported that by July, stormwater systems in California must install structures like these to prevent trash from entering and polluting waterways.

