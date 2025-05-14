American Express launches innovative new service that could revolutionize business travel: 'Managing all impacts of their travel'

"We're also making it easier for them and their employees to make better choices."

American Express is launching a new service that can help travelers cut down on their net carbon pollution, according to ESG Today.

The new American Express Business Travel feature will help managers find viable rail alternatives when available, pick more carbon-efficient flights, choose carbon-efficient cabin classes, and opt for flights using sustainable aviation fuel.

The new tool follows on the heels of the launch of Amex GBT's carbon pricing features.

This is all made available through Amex's Egencia travel management platform. The system already allows travel managers to find electric rental vehicles and hotels that have third-party sustainability verification.

"We understand companies are concerned about managing all impacts of their travel," said John Sturino, SVP of product and engineering at Amex GBT. "In addition to having a competitive marketplace that gives them the best choices of content and prices, we're also making it easier for them and their employees to make better choices."

Choosing low-impact travel is an important part of minimizing weather extremes, arctic sea ice loss, oceanic warming, and sea level rise. Aviation alone accounts for about 2.5% of global global carbon dioxide pollution.

All of the new measures Egencia is employing have shown promise.

Airports are now supporting the use of sustainable aviation fuels, some of which can be 80% cleaner than traditional jet fuel. Rail is a much cleaner option than flying, especially versus short-haul flights.

First-class passengers eat up a larger proportion of a flight's carbon footprint by sheer virtue of the amount of space they take up.

Amex is confident that by providing easy access to lower-impact travel options, it can help clients reach sustainability goals.

"Our company is committed to helping clients make corporate travel more sustainable," said Nora Lovell Marchant, Amex GBT VP of global sustainability.

"By providing tailored, data-driven policy recommendations, we're helping travel managers bridge the gap between where they are today on their sustainability journey and what they want to achieve tomorrow," Lovell continued.

