  • Business Business

American Express launches innovative new service that could revolutionize business travel: 'Managing all impacts of their travel'

"We're also making it easier for them and their employees to make better choices."

by Simon Sage
"We're also making it easier for them and their employees to make better choices."

Photo Credit: iStock

American Express is launching a new service that can help travelers cut down on their net carbon pollution, according to ESG Today.

The new American Express Business Travel feature will help managers find viable rail alternatives when available, pick more carbon-efficient flights, choose carbon-efficient cabin classes, and opt for flights using sustainable aviation fuel.

The new tool follows on the heels of the launch of Amex GBT's carbon pricing features

This is all made available through Amex's Egencia travel management platform. The system already allows travel managers to find electric rental vehicles and hotels that have third-party sustainability verification. 

"We understand companies are concerned about managing all impacts of their travel," said John Sturino, SVP of product and engineering at Amex GBT. "In addition to having a competitive marketplace that gives them the best choices of content and prices, we're also making it easier for them and their employees to make better choices."

Choosing low-impact travel is an important part of minimizing weather extremes, arctic sea ice loss, oceanic warming, and sea level rise. Aviation alone accounts for about 2.5% of global global carbon dioxide pollution.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

All of the new measures Egencia is employing have shown promise.

Airports are now supporting the use of sustainable aviation fuels, some of which can be 80% cleaner than traditional jet fuel. Rail is a much cleaner option than flying, especially versus short-haul flights.

First-class passengers eat up a larger proportion of a flight's carbon footprint by sheer virtue of the amount of space they take up. 

Amex is confident that by providing easy access to lower-impact travel options, it can help clients reach sustainability goals. 

Would you be more likely to buy an EV if the payments only cost $300 a month?

Definitely 👍

Depends on the car 🚘

I'm not sure 🤷

Sorry but no 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Our company is committed to helping clients make corporate travel more sustainable," said Nora Lovell Marchant, Amex GBT VP of global sustainability.

"By providing tailored, data-driven policy recommendations, we're helping travel managers bridge the gap between where they are today on their sustainability journey and what they want to achieve tomorrow," Lovell continued.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x