AMC pulls AI-generated short film from theaters following public outcry: 'This is hot garbage'

AMC Theatres is stepping back from what could have been one of the first nationwide pre-show screenings of an AI-generated narrative short.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, AMC has opted not to screen the AI short film "Thanksgiving Day" after online backlash. The decision came after criticism on social media — one of many such controversies during the recent AI boom — including some saying of the planned showings "this is hot garbage" and "slop."

The issue began when the inaugural Frame Forward AI Animated Film Festival announced that Igor Alferov's "Thanksgiving Day" had won its contest, which included a national two-week theatrical run as part of a pre-show package managed by Screenvision Media. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Screenvision oversees the "20-minute advertisement-driven pre-show" that runs before feature films in multiple theater chains, including AMC.

AMC said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that "this content is an initiative from Screenvision Media," and that AMC "was not involved in the creation of the content or the initiative." AMC added that it has informed Screenvision that AMC locations will not be involved going forward, according to the report.

AI tools in general are also drawing criticism beyond creative concerns, and that's because, according to the International Energy Agency, data centers accounted for about 1% to 1.3% of global electricity demand in 2022 (excluding the energy used from crypto mining). While the agency had warned that demand could increase as AI adoption grows, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has defended the energy use required for it.

At the same time, digital technologies, including AI, can help optimize electricity grids and integrate renewable energy sources more efficiently, but does that mean Hollywood and artist-led industries should integrate it into projects that are inherently human-forward? That's up for debate.

After AMC's statement, the company received praise for the decision to distance itself from the initiative.

"'AI is inevitable. Adapt or be left behind' NOPE. Stand firm against AI in film! Make them listen and they WILL listen! Never underestimate the power of your voice! Very proud of AMC for this!" film critic Jacob Harper wrote on X in response to The Hollywood Reporter's post on AMC's refusal to screen the AI short.

"Great. Make them ashamed of this crap. Theaters are a place for films, for art, not for this," another wrote on X.

