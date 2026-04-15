Amazon employee collapses and dies on warehouse floor, others told to work around him

Workers at the Amazon warehouse have since called out management for their callous response.

A tragic incident at an Amazon warehouse in Oregon has sparked discussions about the working conditions at the company's facilities.

What's happening?

An employee at the Amazon warehouse in Troutdale, Oregon, died on the job after collapsing on the second floor on Monday, April 6.

Employees said that they were told to continue working during the incident as managers did not halt operations, the Western Edge reported.

One witness recalled the manager saying: "Just turn around and not look. Let's get back to work."

While one woman ran over to the collapsed man to perform chest compressions, workers stood in disbelief. It was not until the paramedics arrived that the section of the warehouse was closed off.

Workers at the Amazon warehouse have since called out management for their callous response, noting that moving packages along seemed more critical than an employee dying in front of everyone.

One employee stated that they've had difficulty sleeping since the incident. "I have a lot of anxiety over walking back into that building," they told The Western Edge.

Why are working conditions important?

Unfortunately, the Troutdale warehouse is not the only Amazon site under scrutiny. Numerous allegations regarding employee treatment have emerged from various warehouses and other locations globally, as detailed by NBC News.

In a 2022 inspection, the U.S. Department of Labor found that Amazon exposed workers to hazardous conditions in facilities in Colorado, Idaho, and New York, according to an OSHA national news release.

Despite community criticism, Amazon continues to construct massive warehouses with reportedly little to no protection for workers, exposing them to debilitating conditions like extreme heat and excessive noise.

OSHA records indicate that the Troutdale warehouse specifically has received at least two complaints in the past five years about the heat in the building alone.

Another Troutdale worker spoke about the managers' general unresponsiveness to employee complaints.

"It makes me feel more ashamed to work there knowing that people can drop dead and we have to carry on knowing it doesn't matter to the higher ups," he said. "Everyone is replaceable."

"It wasn't until second break came that we were finally allowed to stop work and go to the break room. That ain't right," another employee said in the "My Voice" section of the Amazon employee app.

An Amazon spokesperson responded to questions from the Western Edge in an email.

"We're deeply saddened by the passing of a member of our team, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their loved ones during this difficult time. We've been in touch with his family and have provided resources to support them," the statement read.

"For employees at our PDX9 facility, we've provided onsite grief counselors and additional support."

The company claims it shut down operations on April 6 after EMS arrived on the scene, despite the numerous employees' reported experiences of continued work.

Employees still received a message from management stating they are to report to work as usual the next day.

What's being done about working conditions at Amazon?

Amazon has announced various claims of enhanced worker safety despite the onslaught of alarming employee experiences.

The company states that it has invested more than $2 billion in safety initiatives, such as the "ErgoPick," to ensure employees lift packages within their "ergonomic power zone."

But many employees have taken matters into their own hands as unionization has proved to be a beneficial avenue for promoting safer workplaces.

The Amazon Labor Union, first formed in 2022 at a fulfillment center in New York, has since campaigned for nationwide safety protocols, including a "Safety Bill of Rights" that demands humane accommodations and a safe place to work and take rest breaks.

Ultimately, fostering a respectful, comfortable, and humane environment for employees is essential for ensuring their safety at work. It is also critical for highlighting their value as not just employees, but human beings worthy of respect.

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