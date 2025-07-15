Amazon hit with backlash as plans emerge for new multimillion-dollar warehouse — here's what's happening

Amazon is in the news again, and not entirely for good reasons.

A new warehouse in Woodburn, Oregon, is Amazon's largest in the Northwest and has many positive benefits, such as creating thousands of jobs, but it's also among the largest in the world for a company that produces more yearly pollution than many countries. This follows its CEO's controversial wedding, which required flying in more than 100 private jets.

What's happening?

The 3.8 million-square-foot facility, shipping its first products in early June, is equipped with 30 miles of conveyors and 6,000 robots, and it will eventually employ nearly 3,000 people.

While the site represents a technological milestone, it also underscores the scale of Amazon's operations and the environmental and community toll they may bring, including concerns of excessive heat and noise on workers' long-term health.

The $500 million warehouse, internally called PDX8, can store up to 40 million items, serving customers across Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, just off the I-5. Local officials say they have yet to see traffic disruptions, but the facility is expected to generate up to 1,200 new trips per hour during peak distribution times.

Why is this important?

Like Amazon's data centers, the energy and transportation requirements of warehouses have major consequences for people and the environment.

Massive fulfillment centers are not just logistical achievements; they are also major sources of pollution and resource usage. Amazon's delivery network, energy-hungry facilities, and sprawling logistics hubs contribute significantly to planet-heating pollution and noise pollution, raising questions about the company's sustainability commitments.

In recent years, Amazon has faced multiple investigations for unsafe heat and noise conditions for workers. The company's packaging has also come under fire for its reliance on single-use packaging products, which contribute to the global plastic crisis.

While some facilities are making strides toward sustainability, Amazon's overall footprint continues to grow, and the company has even been accused of distorting data to make that footprint seem smaller.

What's being done about it?

It's true that it's more about the total pollution across a company's entire operations than any one giant warehouse making it seem more noticeable. In some ways, one large warehouse doing the job of several could be more efficient on energy and other resources.

And to its credit, Amazon has made some tangible progress by rolling out electric delivery vans from Rivian and investing in renewable energy. But critics argue that the positive steps aren't enough to counterbalance the growth of new warehouses like the one in Woodburn, along with the company's forays into giant data centers that require huge amounts of electricity.

Consumers can push for accountability by supporting sustainable retailers, advocating for eco-friendly initiatives, minimizing unnecessary online purchases, and calling for stricter regulations on corporate pollution.

On a policy level, local governments can play a role, as Woodburn did when it denied Amazon's request for tax breaks and required $15 million in local infrastructure upgrades.

While automation and speed drive efficiency, they don't erase the underlying costs to communities and the environment. To move toward a cleaner future, it's crucial to look beyond convenience and examine what powers it — and how it affects everyday people and the global environment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.