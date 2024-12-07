Amazon makes major investment in controversial power source that could provide energy to homes across the country — here's how it works

The investment comes as part of a larger $500 million funding round for X-Energy.

Another major tech company is stepping up to help build a cleaner energy future, and this new move could help power millions of homes across America.

Amazon just announced exciting plans to invest in next-generation nuclear technology that will help keep our lights on while cutting harmful pollution, according to TechCrunch.

The company is putting its money where its mouth is with three new deals, including backing innovative startup X-Energy and plans to develop small nuclear reactors in Virginia and the Pacific Northwest. These compact reactors pack a serious punch. They will generate enough clean electricity to power about a million homes once up and running in the early 2030s.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively convince you to support nuclear energy projects in your area?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

This isn't your grandparents' nuclear power. X-Energy's revolutionary design uses tiny uranium fuel particles coated in protective carbon layers, bundled into billiard-ball-sized "pebbles." The system runs on helium heated to super-high temperatures, making it efficient and safe.

This technology's benefits stretch beyond Amazon's own needs. These new reactors will provide communities with reliable, around-the-clock clean power while creating new jobs in the energy sector. For everyday Americans, this means a more stable power grid and lower energy costs in the long run, all while reducing dirty gas pollution. If effective in this corporate setting, they could also be used more widely to help provide clean energy to homes around the country as the technology is deployed in more places.

The investment comes as part of a larger $500 million funding round for X-Energy, which plans to develop up to 5,000 megawatts of new nuclear power throughout the U.S. by 2039. It will build its first reactor at a Dow chemical plant outside Corpus Christi, Texas.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

By joining fellow tech giants Microsoft and Google in embracing next-generation nuclear power, Amazon is accelerating America's transition to cleaner energy sources that will benefit our communities and environment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.