Amazon upholds ambitious EV promise after hitting monumental milestone half a decade later: 'It's hard not to get excited'

Amazon has recently reached the shocking new milestone of 15,000 electric delivery vans on the road.

In 2019, Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge, setting huge environmental goals, including getting 100,000 EVs into their delivery fleet as part of the aim to be net-zero carbon by 2040, according to Electrek.

The company is quickly heading toward accomplishing this ambitious goal, and the new milestone supports the projected date of 2030 for 100,000 EVs on the road.

To accomplish their goal, Amazon partnered with electric vehicle brand Rivian. Almost three years later, the EVs set out all over the United States, delivering packages to Amazon customers.

Since then, the company has seen wild success with this initiative, with a whopping 800 million packages delivered to consumers.

Electrek stated, "It's hard not to get excited about numbers like these."

The Rivian vans are only part of Amazon's EV fleet. The corporation also introduced electric Volvo semi trucks in California, contributing to their ocean freight service. The big trucks carry heavy cargo containers and massive package loads.

To support the influx of EVs, Amazon has made a huge infrastructure investment and installed over 17,000 chargers at about 120 delivery stations.

"We're proud of the progress our teams are making as we continue expanding our fleet of electric delivery vehicles," said Director of Amazon's Global Last Mile Fleet, Tom Chempananical. "Decarbonizing our transportation is a major focus as we work toward our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040."

When massive corporations and brands like Amazon make serious upgrades for the sake of the environment, there are huge possible gains. Once Amazon hits its goal of replacing 100,000 gas-fueled vehicles with EVs, they will reduce pollution by millions of tons of carbon every year, according to the company.

Less pollution leads to cleaner air, water, and resources for communities everywhere.

Other companies are taking bold action, too. PepsiCo is expanding its electric fleet, while Walmart and Sam's Club are installing electric chargers to increase EV accessibility to everyday consumers. REI and Intuit have united to bring clean energy to smaller communities.

The bigger the company, the bigger the impact on securing a safer future for us and our planet.

