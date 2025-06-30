Customer calls out local Goodwill after spotting baffling items for sale: 'Let me make sure I'm understanding this correctly'

Thrift shopping is a fantastic way to find high-quality items while saving money, but like everything, it can come with its ups and downs. Take, for instance, a recent post on Reddit that highlighted a thrift store selling Amazon mystery boxes for what appears to be a considerable sum.

Posting on the subreddit r/ThriftGrift, a thrifter shared images of the Amazon mystery boxes found at their local Goodwill priced at $59.99.

The post received over 100 comments from people who were mostly confused as to why these might sell. "Let me make sure I'm understanding this correctly. I could give Amazon $60.00 for something that I absolutely 100% know for sure that I definitely need OR: I could buy this," one commenter wrote. Another added, "I'd be so [skeptical]!"

While it's not clear what is in these particular boxes, people are right to be skeptical following reports of thrift stores selling low-quality or overpriced items, or even putting half-empty consumables on their shelves, resulting in a negative experience for the shopper.

These instances are clear examples of corporate greed bleeding into the thrifting industry, but fortunately, these cases are not very common.

Shopping at thrift stores can be a great experience, enabling people to search out high-quality items for a fraction of their original cost while also being treasure troves of unique and rare items. Thrifting often leads to significant savings on a range of items from home furniture and decor to clothes, shoes, and other apparel. Some thrifters have even reported purchasing mystery bags at their local thrift store and being overjoyed by what they found inside.

In addition to being budget-friendly, thrifting is also a fantastic way to extend the life of items that other people would have ordinarily thrown out. This helps keep items in circulation, reducing the amount of waste filling up landfills. Buying secondhand also reduces the need for new products to be made, conserving valuable resources and saving energy, which together help protect our planet.

