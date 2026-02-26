Amazon's race with SpaceX to provide satellite internet is jeopardizing more than just stargazing

Amazon's race to compete with Starlink — owned by SpaceX — may be causing issues with astronomical research.

What's happening?

While Starlink — owned by the Elon Musk-founded SpaceX — currently dominates the satellite internet industry, Jeff Bezos's Amazon is attempting to catch up with its own Amazon Leo satellite.

Popular Science recently reported that, as of late January, there are only 180 Amazon Leo satellites out of a proposed 3,236 in low Earth orbit. However, according to a forthcoming study, these satellites are routinely bright enough to disrupt astronomical research and possibly interfere with spacecraft.

The study, which involved 1,938 observations, found, "For spacecraft in their operational mode, 92% exceeded the brightness limit recommended by the [International Astronomical Union] for interference with research, while 25% distract from aesthetic appreciation of the night sky."

The current licensing agreement for the project requires at least half of these satellites to be operational by July 2026. However, International Astronomical Union representatives have raised several concerns about the night-sky light pollution they generate.

Why is this concerning?

Light pollution has become a serious problem, especially in suburban and urban areas, where it blocks many people's view of the night sky.

A groundbreaking 2016 report found that 80% of the global population lives beneath sky glow, with little to no natural view of the night sky. In the United States and Europe, 99% of the population misses out on the experience of a natural night.

But light pollution doesn't affect only night-sky views. Whether emitted from that bright billboard right outside of one's bedroom window or a business's lights blazing all evening, this pollution can disrupt sleep and may even cause genetic changes.

It affects the environment too. Artificial light is having a significant effect on coral systems, according to one study, which found that light pollution is interfering with coral spawning. It's also led baby sea turtles to their deaths and caused birds to migrate off-cycle, reducing survival rates.

Of course, equally concerning is the possibility that the Amazon Leo satellites' brightness may prohibit astronomical research and interfere with spacecraft.

What can be done about Amazon Leo satellites?

According to Popular Science, the International Astronomical Union has said that, after private communication with the company, Amazon is working to reduce the brightness of its satellites.

However, the organization also cautioned that this might not be enough.

