Amazon announces major move to usher company into the future: 'I'm excited about the potential'

"This project isn't just about new technology."

Amazon is taking a major step toward cleaner energy with plans to build a new small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) facility in Richland, Washington, reported Interesting Engineering.

The project, known as the Cascade Advanced Energy Facility, aims to supply carbon-free power for Amazon's operations, including the rapidly growing energy demands of artificial intelligence, and to contribute clean electricity to the regional grid.

In partnership with Energy Northwest and X-energy, Amazon plans to build up to 12 reactors using X-energy's Xe-100 design.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of the decade, with operations starting sometime in the 2030s. The initial output is expected to be approximately 320 megawatts, sufficient to power hundreds of thousands of homes, with the potential to expand to 960 megawatts.

"This project isn't just about new technology; it's about creating a reliable source of carbon-free energy that will support our growing digital world," said Kara Hurst, Amazon's chief sustainability officer. "I'm excited about the potential of SMRs and the positive impact they will have on both the environment and local communities."

The Cascade project is expected to create more than 1,000 construction jobs and over 100 permanent positions in nuclear operations.

It will also support local education. Columbia Basin College plans to open an Energy Learning Center featuring a simulator modeled after X-energy's control room, training the next generation of clean energy workers.

Nuclear energy's role in the climate conversation is both promising and complex. It produces large amounts of electricity without releasing carbon dioxide, helping countries and companies meet their climate goals.

It can also complement renewable sources like wind and solar by providing steady, reliable power. Yet, nuclear power comes with challenges; radioactive waste management, high construction costs, and public safety concerns remain key issues.

Balancing these factors is critical as the world seeks sustainable energy solutions.

For Amazon, the Cascade project represents more than a power upgrade; it signals a shift toward exploring new technologies that could redefine how data-driven industries power their operations.

Whether this move sparks wider change across the tech sector remains to be seen, but it marks an important experience in the evolving story of clean energy.

Public reactions have been mixed to this development.

One nearby resident said, "It's happening in a town next to me. Not quite sure what to think of it all."

Another commenter was more optimistic, saying, "Nuclear is the future of green energy."

