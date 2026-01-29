Amazon employees on edge after receiving troubling email from corporate: 'Changing faster than ever'

"Jobs are going to be impacted by what's happening with AI over time."

Amazon just announced it will eliminate 16,000 positions across the company, with leadership pointing to artificial intelligence as a driving force behind shrinking headcounts, reported Quartz.

What's happening?

The tech giant confirmed the cuts on Wednesday after an internal email about "organizational changes" in Amazon's cloud division was accidentally sent to staff a day earlier.

Beth Galetti, the senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon, shared details in a blog post that was published on the company's site.

Workers based in the U.S. will have 90 days to search for new positions within Amazon, and those who don't find internal roles will get severance packages and assistance with job placement.

This round follows 14,000 cuts announced last October, which puts the combined tally at around 30,000.

CEO Andy Jassy foreshadowed these moves during the World Economic Forum in Davos, stating, "Jobs are going to be impacted by what's happening with AI over time."

Galetti addressed worker concerns directly, saying, "Some of you might ask if this is the beginning of a new rhythm, where we announce broad reductions every few months. That's not our plan.

"But just as we always have, every team will continue to evaluate the ownership, speed, and capacity to invent for customers, and make adjustments as appropriate. That's never been more important than it is today in a world that's changing faster than ever."

Why are Amazon's layoffs concerning?

When a company with over one million employees and $700 billion in yearly earnings makes workforce decisions, the effects ripple through entire communities.

Amazon's far-reaching operations, from large data centers to delivery trucks, have a large environmental impact. The company has been the target of criticism over its packaging waste, vehicle pollution, and energy consumption.

As AI takes over tasks once performed by people, questions arise about whether corporate savings will translate into better environmental practices or simply higher profits. Workers losing jobs also face personal financial strain that can limit their ability to make eco-friendly choices in their own lives.

What can be done about Amazon's layoffs?

If you want to support workers affected by corporate downsizing, consider buying from businesses with stronger labor practices when possible.

You can also contact your elected officials about policies that protect workers during times of technological change, including job retraining programs and stronger severance requirements.

For those inside the tech industry, joining or supporting worker advocacy groups can amplify calls for more transparent and humane workforce decisions.

