Customer outraged after receiving bizarre package from Amazon seller: 'I'd file a complaint against them'

There's nothing more infuriating than getting an empty package in the mail. When it comes with a surprise letter stating why your order couldn't be processed, it's an even bigger slap in the face.

That happened to an Amazon shopper who shared their strange experience with the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

What happened?

"Ordered a book from Amazon and received this completely flat package with a message in it 10 days later," the person wrote.

The seller apologized for an apparent problem with the order, and said the buyer would receive a full refund. However, it seems that an email would've sufficed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Didn't receive any messages from the seller or Amazon. I was receiving order updates the entire time. Thankfully, I checked the order screen and it did say a refund was being processed," the original poster wrote.

Most commenters were appalled by the seller's method of handling the situation, though some said they were likely trying to avoid being penalized for a canceled order.

"Sorry, we would have sent you the book, but we already sealed the package," one user joked.

"I'd file a complaint against them with Amazon," another shared. "Don't make me think my item has shipped only to get basically an empty envelope in order to maintain a percentage. But, maybe I'm just a b**** that way."

Why are empty packages concerning?

Aside from creating customer disappointment, an empty package means materials were manufactured essentially for no reason. Material waste may not seem like a big deal, but according to the sustainable packaging materials company Woola, 40% of plastic waste worldwide comes from packaging. If nothing is done to change the industry, plastic waste could triple and exceed 1.1 billion tons every year by 2060.

Most of these materials end up in landfills or the environment, where they release planet-warming gases, pollute ecosystems, and put wildlife at risk. The ocean pollution driven by plastic waste is a crisis in itself, as nearly 9 billion tons of plastic are dumped into marine environments annually, per Woola.

Empty packages only exacerbate the problem and force consumers to deal with unnecessary waste.

Is Amazon doing anything about this?

According to Amazon, the company continues to innovate its packaging and has taken steps to reduce waste, especially when it comes to plastic. In 2024, it cut single-use plastic in delivery packaging by 16.4%, and now it offers fully recyclable packaging in Europe and India.

This, however, seems to apply only to fulfillment centers; Amazon can't control the packaging used or how a seller chooses to handle issues for orders. But it could enforce penalties for sending empty packages or lighten penalties for canceled orders.

What else are companies doing to reduce packaging waste?

One Australian packaging company launched recyclable plastics and paper, along with compostable options, to help make online orders more eco-friendly. Best Buy partnered with the packaging giant Sealed Air to develop mostly recycled bubble cushioning and air pillows.

To help with these efforts, consider checking out recycling options for packaging materials in your area and buying reusable items, such as canvas grocery bags and metal razors, rather than disposable ones. As a bonus, these choices will help you save money and feel good about supporting sustainable brands.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.