Are Amazon delivery drones spying on you?

Residents are raising privacy concerns as Amazon's fulfillment center in Pontiac, Michigan, sends out as many as 170 drone shipments per day.

Residents in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, just outside Detroit, are worried about the growing number of Amazon delivery drones flying overhead.

According to a report from Fox 2 Detroit, Amazon's fulfillment center in Pontiac sends out between 140 and 170 drone shipments per day. Since these drones are equipped with cameras, residents are raising some very valid privacy concerns.

One online journalist posted a video of a delivery drone dropping a package on someone's front lawn and voiced similar concerns.

Amazon drone delivery sounds cool, but don't forget they're also mapping your neighborhood, tracking your routines, and normalizing drones over our neighborhoods. Oh yeah, don't forget about those Amazon cloud contracts with the NSA and CIA, too... pic.twitter.com/awf7GjwD0M — Jason Bassler (@JasonBassler1) April 13, 2026

"Amazon drone delivery sounds cool, but don't forget they're also mapping your neighborhood, tracking your routines, and normalizing drones over our neighborhoods," the person wrote.

People in the comments brought up some other serious issues with the drone in the video, like noise pollution and the fact that the package dropped about 10 feet to the ground right by the sidewalk.

One person commented, "And don't forget, whatever you ordered is broken. But that doesn't matter because it will get stolen sitting out by the road like that."

As for the people in Bloomfield Township, they're mostly worried about cameras peering into their backyards.

"A lot of people are concerned that there's cameras on these drones looking into their backyards and into their homes and basically being an invasion of privacy," said Officer Heather Glowacz.

Amazon released a statement saying, "The privacy of our customers and communities is something we take very seriously. Any data we collect when making deliveries is used to help ensure safe operations."

If you're concerned about your privacy, there may be a solution. According to an article from the Dallas Observer, you can call Amazon customer service and request that your home be blurred in the mapping systems. However, that would disqualify you from receiving packages via drone.

This isn't the first time Amazon's delivery drones have come under fire. Earlier this year, a woman captured a video of a drone running into her apartment building and crashing to the ground. Luckily, nobody was hurt.

While it seems like Amazon is often making negative headlines, it's not all bad. Its electronics buy-back program will pay you for your old Amazon electronics. Just be sure to request that the gift card isn't delivered by a drone.

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