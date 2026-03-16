Amazon issues apology after bystander captures delivery drone crash on camera: 'You could smell it was starting to burn'

"The propellers on the thing were still moving."

In a troubling turn for commercial drone delivery, an Amazon Prime Air drone crashed into a Texas apartment building in early February, according to Fox Business.

What happened?

The incident occurred in Richardson, a suburb north of Dallas, where Amazon and other companies have been piloting drone deliveries. A Prime Air MK30 delivery drone struck the exterior of a multi-unit apartment complex while on a delivery mission, according to local reports. The drone then fell to the ground, leaving debris scattered and prompting swift action from the company and emergency responders.

Video from a nearby resident captured the moment the drone hit the building. Cessy Johnson, who recorded the crash, described hearing unusual sounds from the drone just before impact and then seeing pieces fall off.

"The propellers on the thing were still moving, and you could smell it was starting to burn. And you see a few sparks in one of my videos. Luckily, nothing really caught on fire where it got, it escalated really crazy," she told the news outlet.

"But they had to come and try to dismantle it. And then shortly after they came, two Amazon guys came and they had to clean it up and like take it in their truck."

Why is the drone crash concerning?

While no injuries were reported, the crash is the latest setback in Prime Air's rollout. Amazon officially announced drone delivery way back in 2013, but several high-profile crashes in Arizona and Oregon (reported here by CNBC and Business Insider), intense regulatory scrutiny, software failures, and high staff turnover have delayed the program for years behind schedule, according to Fox Business.

For residents and regulators alike, the Richardson crash highlights persistent public safety questions about flying heavy autonomous drones over homes.

While the Federal Aviation Administration has been stepping up enforcement of drone safety rules following past incidents, MK30 drones are specifically designed and approved to fly over and deliver to residential and densely populated areas.

The drones are equipped with advanced sensors and obstacle detection to safely navigate densely populated, complex environments, but they aren't fail-proof. An incident like the recent one could have easily resulted in serious harm or a fire. As companies expand drone fleets to meet fast shipping demands, it raises difficult questions about what could happen in busier cities with heavier air traffic.

Amazon has also faced backlash for massive data center projects in places such as Wilmington, Ohio, that would impact residential areas, farmland, and businesses. However, the company announced it would cool some of its centers in California, Georgia, and other states using recycled water, reducing the environmental impact.

What's being done to help?

Amazon acknowledged the crash with an apology and said it is actively investigating the cause of the malfunction. The company did not immediately release details on what went wrong or how it plans to prevent similar issues.

As companies like Amazon push to scale aerial delivery services nationwide, this episode may fuel calls for stricter oversight and clearer operational safeguards. According to CNBC, Amazon is also updating its software and enhancing some safety protocols to make the tech more reliable after previous incidents.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.