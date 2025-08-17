Amazon faces massive lawsuit amid shocking allegations by Alexa users: 'Billions of private conversations'

The case is still moving through the courts.

A federal judge in Seattle has ruled that tens of millions of Amazon Alexa users can join together in a single lawsuit against Amazon.

The suit claims the company recorded and stored private conversations without permission.

What's happening?

As Reuters reported, U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik said Alexa users met the legal threshold to sue nationwide for monetary damages and an order stopping the alleged practice.

The case claims Amazon broke Washington state law by failing to say that it retained and used recordings for commercial gain.

According to the plaintiffs, Alexa was built "to illegally and surreptitiously intercept billions of private conversations" — not just the voice commands people gave it.

Amazon denies this. It says Alexa has safeguards to avoid turning on by mistake, and that there is no proof it recorded any plaintiff's conversations.

However, Lasnik said millions of people may have been affected in the same way. The plaintiffs also want Amazon to erase any recordings and related data it still has.

Why is this case concerning?

At its heart, the lawsuit is about people's right to privacy. If the claims are true, it could mean that private conversations inside homes were recorded and saved without permission.

That's worrying. Experts warn that voice data in the wrong hands can do serious harm, raising the chances of leaks or sharing information without consent. Critics say this is another example of how big tech companies can affect local communities.

Amazon has already faced questions about its negative impact and environmental record — a 2023 report found that the data centers it is building in Virginia alone would require more energy to keep running than the entire city of Seattle.

What's being done about it?

The case is still moving through the courts. If the plaintiffs win, it could set new rules for how voice devices handle recordings. The court could even make Amazon delete saved conversations and change the way Alexa works.



For now, Alexa users can take steps to protect their own data, for example by changing privacy settings, turning off features they do not use, and deleting past recordings from the device's history.

Amazon, meanwhile, has made positive changes in other areas. In 2024, it was cutting back on some single-use plastic packaging, and in 2025, it said it would add thousands of electric delivery vans to reduce planet-harming emissions.

But past reports show Amazon still produces high levels of pollution, and those emissions have been going up.

