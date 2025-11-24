Real estate developer takes matters into his own hands after state prepares to ban gas hookups: 'Is the consumer prepared?'

A New York developer is getting ahead of an upcoming state ban by making his latest housing project all-electric.

Starting in January, new gas hookups will be banned in New York, WSYR reported, forcing homebuilders to find electric alternatives.

But in Syracuse, Eldan Homes President Dan Barnaba isn't waiting. His current development features no gas appliances.

"This will be the first community that I'm aware of in Central New York that's all-electric," Barnaba told WSYR. "Heating the home, the cooking appliances, the fireplace, and the hot water heater will all be electric appliances."

Critics have said banning gas appliances will drive up homebuilding costs, and those increased costs will get passed along to consumers. But advocates say that not only will the ban create environmental benefits, but homebuyers will also save money in the long run by using more electric appliances.

"I'm prepared to build homes," Barnaba told WSYR. "The better question is the consumer prepared?"

A good example of this is the kitchen, where gas stoves can be easily replaced with induction cooktops.

Instead of burning gas, which can increase the risk of asthma, induction cooktops generate a magnetic field that transfers heat to pots and pans. This energy-efficient heating method allows you to boil water more quickly and keep more consistent cooking temperatures, without creating any toxic fumes.

Federal incentives can also knock $840 off the purchase price of a new induction stove. Unlike the expiring tax credits on solar panels and electric vehicles, the appliance rebate for induction stoves appears to be sticking around for a while. Still, it may be worth acting quickly to guarantee those savings don't go away.

Even if a whole new stove isn't feasible right now, you can still take advantage of induction cooking. Plug-in burners are a great option that can easily fit on a countertop, all for an affordable price — as low as $50.

