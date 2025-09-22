New York's battle to eliminate gas hookups in new homes heats up: 'This is ultimately the way of the future'

New York is on course to ban the installation of gas systems in new buildings and homes, but not everyone is on board.

The policy, which was passed by the state legislature and employs a staggered approach to implementation, is set to enter its first phase in January 2026. However, U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy is one notable critic, and he has vowed to proceed with federal legislation that would reverse the ban.

According to Spectrum News 1, which summarized the conflict, Langworthy wants to "ban the bans" and defend New Yorkers' rights to affordable energy.

However, advocates of the ban contend it will do just that.

"All electric new construction is going to save people money," Liz Moran, New York policy advocate at Earthjustice, told the news site. "They're cheaper to build in, they're cheaper to live in, and they're safer for the people who live there. This is ultimately the way of the future."

For instance, one type of electric home appliance, the induction stove, is up to three times more energy-efficient than its gas counterpart, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The agency also notes that these appliances have faster cooking times and help protect people from indoor pollutants such as nitrous oxides, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde, which are associated with gas ranges.

Plus, there's another important benefit to replacing gas in buildings and homes: The burning of this dirty fuel, together with oil and coal, accounts for more than three-quarters of heating pollution, according to the United Nations.

If you'd like to take advantage of all the benefits of induction ranges, there's still time to claim your $840 discount through the Inflation Reduction Act, but this opportunity expires at the end of 2025. If you rent or can't afford a major kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners start at around $50. You'll get all the benefits of induction cooking at a fraction of the cost.

Meanwhile, New York isn't the only state embroiled in conflict over its stance on gas appliances.

Colorado, for one, is facing a lawsuit from a trade association over its recently passed law to place a cigarette-style warning label on gas stoves.

As the fight heats up in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul's energy and environment communications adviser fired some harsh words at Congressman Langworthy.

"Rather than grandstanding and fearmongering, the congressman's time would be better spent trying to reverse the massive federal cuts he enthusiastically helped push through that will devastate the communities he swore to represent here in New York," he said, per Spectrum News 1.

