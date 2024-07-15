Local school district makes history with its 'remarkable' new building: 'This project sets a new standard'

The school opened in 2022, and after less than two years, it's already surpassed its goals.

An elementary school in the Greater Boston area is running entirely on renewable energy.

According to Renewable Energy Magazine, the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District partnered with Eversource, a utility company, to build an elementary school with an all-electric geothermal system. This kind of system gets energy from the Earth's crust.

This project came out of the Mass Save Path 1: Net Zero and Low EUI Buildings program, which encourages companies to partner and build low-energy buildings.

Eversource and the Acton-Boxborough district set an ambitious Energy Use Intensity goal well below the Massachusetts school median score of 65. Renewable Energy Magazine reported that its goal was 23.1.

The school opened in 2022, and after less than two years, it has already surpassed its goals.

Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency and Electric Mobility Tilak Subrahmanian said in the magazine report: "With its remarkable energy efficiency and forward-thinking design, this project sets a new standard for sustainable building practices statewide."

According to Renewable Energy Magazine: "The construction project involved a multitude of innovative energy efficiency strategies and solutions, including an enhanced building envelope, ground-source heat pumps, demand-control ventilation, high-performance energy recovery, solar panels with battery energy storage to provide resilience and reduce peak demand, electric vehicle charging, and rainwater harvesting and reuse."

Since the system doesn't run on polluting gases, it saves 328 tons of "operational" toxic gases yearly, per the report.

Reducing the use of polluting fuel sources in the community and more broadly will improve the air quality and the health of residents. According to the United Nations, a World Bank study showed that toxic pollutants that come from burning coal or diesel have the potential to cause cancer, heart disease, asthma, and premature death. Shifting away from dirty fuel sources "could prevent the 1.2 million deaths a year resulting from exposure to fossil fuel-derived ambient particulate matter."

You could also use geothermal technology in your home to help reduce polluting gases. Geothermal heat pumps are more efficient than traditional methods and can save you $1,500 annually. Up-front costs are a significant investment, though tax credits can help.

In addition to geothermal heat pumps, there are other ways to lower your utility bills, such as signing up for community solar, washing your clothes in cold water, and upgrading to LED bulbs.

According to The Well News, Acton-Boxborough Superintendent of Schools Peter Light said in a statement: "This school is an important piece of our broader strategy throughout the Acton-Boxborough district to reduce our environmental impact, improve the health and wellness of students and staff, and provide an education in sustainability for future generations."

