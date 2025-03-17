Ancient city once home to Cleopatra is disappearing at an unprecedented rate: 'Sounding the alarm'

"The true cost of this loss extends far beyond bricks and mortar."

For over 2,300 years, the Egyptian city of Alexandria has stood as a hub of history, culture, and innovation. Once home to the fabled Library of Alexandria and the birthplace of Cleopatra, the city has weathered the rise and fall of empires.

Today, Alexandria faces a new and unprecedented threat — not from war or politics, but from the encroaching sea.

What's happening?

Over the past two decades, rising sea levels have caused 280 buildings to collapse, with the rate of destruction surging from about one per year to as many as 40 annually, according to a study published in Earth's Future and relayed by Live Science.

According to recent studies, at least 7,000 more structures in the city are at risk. Between 2014 and 2020 alone, partial or total building collapses resulted in 85 deaths, per the study. Researchers warn that Alexandria is just one of many coastal cities facing this crisis.

"The true cost of this loss extends far beyond bricks and mortar," study co-author Essam Heggy said, according to Live Science. "We are witnessing the gradual disappearance of historic coastal cities, with Alexandria sounding the alarm."

Why is this concerning?

Alexandria's collapse is a stark reminder that rising sea levels aren't a distant threat — they're reshaping our world right now. As seawater creeps inland, it weakens building foundations by eroding soil and corroding steel reinforcements, putting entire communities at risk.

Global sea levels have risen by about 8-9 inches since 1880, with a 4-inch increase since 1993 alone, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. If pollution levels remain high, sea levels could surge another 7.2 feet by 2100, threatening millions of people living in low-lying coastal cities.

Researchers caution that this isn't just an Alexandria problem — it's a global one. Coastal areas in the U.S., from Florida to California, are also at risk of erosion, flooding, and infrastructure failure.

"Our study challenges the common misconception that we'll only need to worry when sea levels rise by a meter," Heggy said in a statement. "Coastlines globally… are already changing and causing building collapses at an unprecedented rate."

What's being done to address it?

While the situation is urgent, there are solutions that can help slow and mitigate the damage. Some experts suggest elevating buildings on stilts or reinforced foundations to reduce the impact of seawater intrusion. In high-risk areas, urban planners are considering relocating residents to safer locations to prevent further loss of life and infrastructure.

On a larger scale, addressing the root cause of rising sea levels is crucial. Reducing heat-trapping pollution by transitioning to clean energy sources, cutting methane gas pollution, and protecting coastal wetlands can help slow the pace of rising waters.

Governments and communities worldwide are already implementing adaptation strategies, but without global action, cities like Alexandria may continue to suffer irreversible damage.

Alexandria's fate serves as a wake-up call: The choices we make today will shape the future of our cities, coastlines, and cultural heritage.

