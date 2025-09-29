Major grocery chain launches innovative discount program: 'Smart system'

The Netherlands-based grocer Albert Heijn is using app-based technology to group its sustainability programs in one effort with the goal of saving more than 11 million pounds of food from going to the landfill, according to European Supermarket Magazine.

The premise of the initiative, called Last Chance Bargains, is simple, according to Nienke Tjerkstra, the retailer's vice president of quality, sustainability, and health.

"The closer the products are to their expiration date, the higher the discount for customers, which can reach up to 70%. Thanks to this smart system, we expect to sell 25% more discounted products and thus significantly reduce food waste," Tjerkstra noted in the story.

Food waste is a tragic problem. About 1.4 billion tons of produce, vegetables, and other grub is lost annually. The United States throws away more than one-third of the food produced stateside, according to Earth.Org. The meals are needed, as the United Nations reported that around 319 million people worldwide face food insecurity. About 1.9 million people suffer from "catastrophic hunger."

For perspective, a 2021 Environmental Protection Agency report stated that uneaten food held enough calories to feed 150 million people a year, or enough to solve America's hunger problems several times over.

Once trashed, the loads of would-be menu items become problematic. The food makes up about 24% of landfill garbage in the U.S., according to the EPA. The rotting waste causes 58% of potent methane emissions from trash heaps. Methane is the second-largest contributor to Earth's overheating, all according to U.S. government and NASA data.

It's part of a worrisome, unsustainable, and circular process. NASA linked our planet's warming to increased risks for heat waves that could make some places uninhabitable. Worse yet, droughts and extreme temperatures could decrease farm labor productivity, impacting future food supplies, experts fear. It could worsen hunger problems as well.

In answer, Albert Heijn's Last Chance Bargains program can be used in-store or with the mobile app. The retailer recently introduced a character on its online tool with a "recognizable face" to encourage interaction with customers about recipes and other food tips, according to European Supermarket Magazine.

In America, Flashfood is an app working with major U.S. grocers that allows users to find steep discounts on food before it spoils, providing value and nutrition while lessening the landfill burden. At home, reusable containers can help you save leftovers for a future meal or snack. Food scraps that are beyond saving can be composted, providing free soil for your garden or flower beds. The simple hacks not only help the planet but also cut your expenses.

For Albert Heijn's part, the initiative is among other sustainability efforts that include encouraging healthy eating and "tackling loneliness" by creating spaces for people to interact, according to food retail group Ahold Delhaize.

The report called the plan a vision for "a food system that is healthier, more sustainable, and socially responsible."

"I'm pleased that we're taking the next step in our fight against food waste with Last Chance Bargains," Tjerkstra said, per European Supermarket Magazine.

