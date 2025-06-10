Onlooker sparks outrage with photos of massive yacht pulling into local harbor: 'What an eyesore'

"Have they come to watch us poors from a distance?"

A bright red superyacht caused a stir this week after sailing into a harbor in Bristol, England — and social media had much to say about it.

A Reddit post in the r/bristol subreddit shows the 60-meter-long luxury yacht Akula docking by the city's amphitheater. The caption simply reads: "Akula superyacht coming into the Floating Harbour."

However, the image speaks volumes, with the ship's bold red color and towering presence creating a dramatic contrast in the working harbor.

The yacht, believed to be owned by Ocado co-founder Jonathan Faiman, couldn't be described as low-profile. Built in Italy in 2024, it was designed for global expeditions, although it still boasts a gym, pool, and high-end amenities, according to Bristol247.

Although the ship's design earned praise from some, others highlighted a more pressing concern: the environmental impact of these massive yachts.

At high speeds, these massive floating homes consume up to 900 liters of fuel hourly, resulting in drastically increased emissions. These super-sized yachts and private jets are the least efficient and most environmentally damaging forms of transport.

Results from an Oxfam report titled "Carbon Inequality Kills" highlight the inequality of it all: the top 10% of earners are responsible for over half of global carbon emissions, and billionaires can pollute in minutes what an ordinary person does in a lifetime.

And it's not just pollution; these superyachts often dominate harbors built for public use and trade, adding to the tension.

Redditors took to the comments to share their disdain for the yacht, with one saying, "What an eyesore," and another calling the superyacht "grim."

"Imagine being that rich and buying something that looks like this and sitting back going 'Yup. Good choice there. Well done, me,'" one user commented.

And another highlighted the tone-deafness of wealth, commenting, "Have they come to watch us poors from a distance?"

