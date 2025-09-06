Traveler vents frustration as disturbing tactic disrupts peaceful beach: 'Should be illegal'

"Can't escape being advertised to even at the beach."

One Redditor expressed their disdain for distracting advertisements, with spirits literally sky high during a beach day.

They posted a photo of an airplane advertisement in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, with a banner promoting Camarena Tequila.

"Airplane ads should be illegal," the Redditor said. "Can't escape being advertised to even at the beach."

Statista data showed that ad spending is expected to reach more than $466 billion in the United States in 2025. All of that advertising is contributing to heat-trapping pollution entering the atmosphere.

According to Moeve Global, the advertising industry's emissions spiked by 11% in a three-year period from 2019 to 2022.

Consumer goods have a negative impact on the environment before they even hit shelves. According to Our World in Data, food production is responsible for 26% of heat-trapping pollution worldwide.

Meanwhile, fashion production accounts for 10% of global carbon emissions, according to United Nations figures shared by Earth.org, largely due to the rising trend of fast fashion.

The overwhelming amount of advertising influences excessive consumption among consumers, which can lead to overflowing landfills. In 2018, more than 146 million tons of municipal solid waste ended up in methane-producing landfills, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Overconsumption can also exacerbate the depletion of natural resources. For alcohol specifically, production requires a significant amount of water. One study, published in the journal Health Promotion International, found that it takes 800 liters of water to produce just a single liter of wine.

The fashion industry ranks second on the list of top water-consuming industries, per Earth.org. The production of one cotton shirt typically requires about 700 gallons of water.

That's why shopping at thrift stores is a great alternative to purchasing new clothing. Not only does it help keep clothing out of landfills, but it also helps consumers save money. Replacing half of new products with thrift store purchases can save shoppers nearly $100 per year.

As for the airplane banner advertisement, Reddit commenters were left unimpressed. "A boring dystopia," one commenter said.

"90% of the time I can't read what they're saying anyway," another Reddit user wrote.

