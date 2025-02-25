New study uncovers alarming threat to heart health: 'A growing body of evidence'

"[It] can adversely affect heart health and our health more generally."

People who live near airports may be at increased risk for health concerns like heart attack, stroke, and irregular heartbeat, researchers said.

What's happening?

A new study found that people living near noisy airports had 10% to 20% worse heart structure and function compared to people who had moved away from such locations. Health Day summarized the research, explaining that the hearts of people living near airports had grown stiffer and thicker over time, making the organ less efficient at pumping blood. According to the researchers, such changes could quadruple the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Why is this study important?

"Our findings add to a growing body of evidence that aircraft noise can adversely affect heart health and our health more generally," senior researcher Dr. Gaby Captur said in a statement. For instance, one of Captur's co-authors, Anna Hansell, said that previous studies have tied nighttime aircraft noise to poor sleep quality.

This study also adds to a broader body of research that investigates the effects of many types of noise pollution on human health. For instance, several studies have found a connection between noise and learning difficulties in schoolchildren.

Plus, it's been linked to other health impacts like hearing loss, tinnitus, and hypersensitivity to sound, and can exacerbate cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, sleep disturbances, stress, mental health, and cognition problems, according to Harvard Medicine.

Noise pollution impacts wildlife as well. For example, one paper found that human-produced sounds from sources like shipping, machinery, and construction are making it difficult for marine wildlife to navigate, find their habitats, mate, communicate, find food, and avoid predators.

What's being done about noise pollution?

In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency monitors noise pollution through the Clean Air Act. However, the primary responsibility of addressing noise issues lies in the hands of state and local governments, according to the agency. It recommends that individuals take proactive steps to protect themselves from loud sounds, including using hearing protection like ear plugs or ear muffs.

On the business side, new technologies like noiseless electric boats can help reduce the harmful impacts of noise pollution on marine wildlife. Meanwhile, home and business owners and schools can look into landscaping solutions that can help reduce noise. For instance, one primary school in the UK found that installing a "green gate" full of plants helped reduce noise from nearby traffic by five decibels.

