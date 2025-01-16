Appliance manufacturer gets backlash for new 'AI-powered' gadget: 'Just marketing and adding a shiny screen'

"My 'dumb' washer already has this."

A skeptical Reddit user in the r/Anticonsumption community took aim at LG's latest washing machine announcement, questioning whether AI features are simply marketing fluff.

The post showed LG's ad for its "AI to the Core" washer, which the company touts as "the future of laundry."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The topic struck a nerve with consumers who feel tech companies are adding unnecessary features to basic appliances. Similar AI washing machines, such as Samsung's AI EcoBubble line, use sensors to detect load weight and soil levels and then adjust water and detergent amounts accordingly.

But do these smart features make a real difference? Looking at Samsung's 2022 AI washer launch reveals some practical benefits. The machines can reduce detergent waste by 26% and softener use by 46% through automated dispensing, according to Samsung India. They also cut energy costs by washing at lower temperatures while maintaining cleaning power.

Online reactions have been mixed, with many questioning the value proposition.

"My 'dumb' washer already has this and it works decent. All this AI stuff is just marketing and adding a shiny screen," one commenter noted.

Another observed, "This way companies can market 'AI' products and sell them at a premium."

Some early adopters reported frustrations with the tech. "If you want it to do something beyond the most basic 'programs' you need to download new presets," shared one user. "It's far dumber than the old dryer it replaced."

They also mentioned mechanical issues, such as a failing specialty hinge after only six months of use.

Basic washers already manage most laundry needs effectively. Many include settings for different fabric types and soil levels without the added complexity of AI systems. Traditional machines often last 10 to 15 years with proper maintenance, while adding tech components could mean more repair costs and shorter lifespans.

When shopping for appliances, focusing on durability and repair options over flashy features reduces waste and saves money in the long term. Reading user reviews and choosing models with proven track records makes more sense than paying extra for AI capabilities that may not improve the basic function of cleaning clothes.

