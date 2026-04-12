20% of US full-time workers have had job tasks replaced by AI, 1 in 12 have used AI agents

"The fact that replacement seems to be outpacing augmentation should draw our attention."

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, the future of work is taking shape in real time.

New research from Epoch AI found that about half of American adults have used AI within the past week. Notably, around 20% of full-time workers reported that AI has already taken over parts of their jobs, according to NBC News.

"When one in five workers say AI is already replacing parts of their job, we can start talking about labor market restructuring happening in real time," AI policy leader Nicholas Miailhe told NBC News, adding that the findings should serve as a wake-up call for both employees and policymakers.

Still, the picture is more nuanced. About 15% of full-time employees reported taking on new responsibilities at work that they would not have done without AI services, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5%.

"When we actually look at what people report for their AI usage, we do see augmentation and automation effects," Caroline Falkman Olsson, who helped lead the research, told NBC News. "But we need to figure out how people's actual workplaces and work tasks are changing."

The report also found that one in 12 Americans has used an autonomous AI agent or software designed to answer questions and complete tasks on a user's behalf.

"This capability was not available two years ago, and it's striking to see its usage grow so quickly," said Renan Araujo, director of programs at the Institute for AI Policy and Strategy, per NBC News.

Beyond the workplace, there are broader implications. AI systems rely on massive data centers that consume large amounts of electricity and water. While they can improve efficiency across industries, their rapid expansion is also putting pressure on power grids and contributing to rising utility costs.

This tension between innovation and impact is why research like this is becoming increasingly urgent.

"The fact that replacement seems to be outpacing augmentation should draw our attention: The policy window to shape how AI transforms work is probably closing faster than most governments realize," said Miailhe.

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