Forrest Bagley, whose company has dozens of Illinois proposals in limbo, said the tool has been "super helpful."

A new AI-powered mapping tool is drawing attention in Illinois by tackling one of clean energy's biggest headaches: the gridlock that keeps community solar projects from ever getting built.

For developers racing against federal tax credit deadlines, that kind of visibility could mean the difference between a project moving ahead or sitting in limbo for months.

According to Canary Media, Illinois' community solar market has grown quickly since state laws passed in 2017 and 2021 expanded support for the industry. But many projects in Ameren Illinois' territory have hit a major bottleneck in the utility's interconnection queue, the review process that determines whether proposed solar can safely connect to the grid.

That's where startup MeanderX comes in. Its platform uses AI to collect hard-to-find public utility data and turn it into an interactive map showing feeder and substation capacity, queue congestion, and where disputes are beginning to pile up.

On the dashboard, red, yellow, and green circles indicate where wait times are likely to be painful or manageable. Developers can also see whether projects ahead of them are moving forward, dropping out, or getting stuck. For Blue Redwood owner Forrest Bagley, whose company has dozens of Illinois proposals in limbo, the tool has been "super helpful."

As of April, Ameren's queues still held more than 3,000 distributed energy projects totaling over 13 gigawatts, according to MeanderX. Delays can prevent households from accessing community solar subscriptions that lower electricity costs, especially for people who can't install panels on their own roofs.

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A clearer picture of where the grid has room could help developers avoid dead-end sites and bring more projects online faster, reducing delays tied to outdated grid systems. Bagley said the platform helps his team move faster because "we're all under the gun here to get stuff done as fast as humanly possible."

Ameren Illinois spokesperson Karly Combest said the utility supports MeanderX's transparency efforts as it works to speed up interconnections.

Jeannette Torres from Reactivate, a developer that brings solar to lower-income consumers, said it would be "a significant step forward" if utilities adopted tools like this directly, since better real-time visibility could help everyone submit stronger projects and reduce bottlenecks.

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