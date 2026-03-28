Website reveals staggering amount of money human artists are losing to AI slop

As artificial intelligence continues to make its mark on industries worldwide, a website revealing the staggering monetary amount human artists are losing to "AI Slop" has shone a spotlight on its effects on the music industry in particular.

What's happening?

A post to social platform X by Ed Newton-Rex (@ednewtonrex), a composer, shared a screenshot of statistics from the website sloptracker.org. The website shows how much money human artists are losing to AI slop on Spotify.

"Over $2.5 million lost by real people — and that's just from 50 AI 'artists,'" the caption read. "Slop dilutes royalties. A major reason AI training on copyrighted work should not be considered fair use."

This website shows you how much money is being siphoned off from human artists by AI slop on Spotify.



Over $2.5 million lost by real people - and that's just from 50 AI 'artists'.



Slop dilutes royalties. A major reason AI training on copyrighted work should not be considered… pic.twitter.com/q59mFrZY4F — Ed Newton-Rex (@ednewtonrex) March 25, 2026

AI-generated music also sparked a massive controversy in the country music world earlier this year, after an AI-generated country song topped a Billboard chart in early November. Spotify came under further fire for its "soulless" heavy usage in this year's Spotify Wrapped.

"From now on, let them be called Sloppify," commented one X user on the post.

"It's building the clear case for market harm," said another.

Why is this concerning?

Musicians are losing enormous amounts of money to AI. New data from music streaming app Deezer's AI-detection system found that AI-generated tracks now account for 34% of all daily uploads — adding up to an alarming 50,000 fully AI-generated tracks.

It's not just music, either: AI is affecting the art world as a whole. Christie's, one of the world's most prestigious fine-art auction houses, made history with, and received notable backlash for, its first auction entirely devoted to art created by AI. The film industry has also been heavily affected by the technology, with many creators blasting its use in the medium.

Along with the heavy societal implications, AI has environmental ones, as well. On the positive side, it can optimize clean energy systems, enhancing efficiency and reducing pollution. However, it also consumes substantial amounts of energy and water, raising sustainability concerns.

What's being done about AI in the arts?

Multiple artists across all disciplines are taking stands against AI. The Copyright Office also initiated a "request for information" roundtable after receiving numerous comments about AI's effects on music.

Individually, you can support platforms like Bandcamp and iHeartRadio that prioritize human-centered art.

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