Auction house faces backlash over debut of AI-generated art: 'Undoubtedly the future'

by Margaret Wong
"Augmented Intelligence" will feature more than 20 lots.

Photo Credit: Christie's

Christie's, one of the world's most prestigious auction houses for fine art, is making history with its first auction entirely devoted to art created by artificial intelligence.

As reported by Forbes, the auction, titled "Augmented Intelligence," features more than 20 lots, spanning digital art, paintings, sculptures, and AI-generated poetry. 

Notable pieces include Refik Anadol's AI-driven data paintings, Sasha Stiles' algorithmic poetry lightbox, and Alexander Reben's evolving robot-generated canvas.

However, the event is facing backlash. An open letter demanding the auction's cancellation has garnered over 3,700 signatures. 

Critics argue that many AI art models are trained on copyrighted works without permission or compensation, exploiting human artists to develop commercial AI tools that now compete against them.

Christie's director of digital art, Nicole Sales Giles, stated that AI is "undoubtedly the future" and can be used to "enhance the human spectrum of creativity."

Yet, detractors see AI's rise as a threat to traditional artists, particularly given that many AI-generated works are built on databases containing human-made art.

Beyond copyright concerns, AI's increasing reliance on data processing and cloud computing also raises questions about its environmental impact, as the energy consumption required to train these models is substantial.

The energy demand of AI can be compared to charging your phone or even driving a gas-guzzling car a few miles for just a single task. As AI technology continues to grow, this energy consumption is expected to increase, potentially to the point where it could power a small country by 2027. 

This energy use contributes to pollution and the warming of our planet, making it important to consider the environmental cost of AI.

The data centers that power AI require cooling systems that often rely on water. As the demand for AI grows, so does the demand for water, which is concerning in a world already facing water shortages and pollution issues. 

While efforts are being made to develop more efficient cooling technologies and power data centers with renewable energy, the environmental impact of AI remains a critical consideration as we continue to integrate this technology into our lives.

As AI-generated art becomes more popular, the debate over its ethics, environmental footprint, and creative legitimacy is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

