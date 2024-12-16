  • Business Business

Spotify faces backlash from users over this year's 'lackluster' Wrapped feature: 'A soul-destroying experience'

"[It's] lacking the detailed metrics that users have come to expect."

by Jenny Allison
"[It's] lacking the detailed metrics that users have come to expect."

Photo Credit: Spotify

Unless you haven't been online lately, you've likely seen — or received — a Spotify Wrapped. This is a beloved annual tradition (and marketing ploy) by the music streaming giant, which aggregates listener data at the end of each year to present a quirky and customized list of each user's listening habits.

But this year, the Wrapped looked and felt different. Instead of creative and silly approaches to data — like last year's beloved "Sound Town" matches — this year's felt dull.

The culprit? You guessed it — artificial intelligence.

Forbes described the Wrapped as "lackluster," "bogged down by generative AI," and "lacking the detailed metrics that users have come to expect."

Rather than top genres and albums, for instance, Forbes described the "musical micro-genres" that Spotify provided, such as "Pink Pilates Princess Strut Pop" and "Boujee Football Rap." But these "are not genres that could help one navigate a music store, or even a simple Google search, because they are not used outside of Spotify."

The bizarre Wrapped also featured a Google-generated AI bot "podcast."

Watch now: Are paperless towels worth the hype?

"This was a bad idea," Forbes wrote. "Listening to a couple of AI bots mindlessly spitting out empty observations while mimicking the tempo of human speech is a soul-destroying experience."

AI has been controversial from the start, as people worry about both the emotional and environmental impacts of ramping up its use so dramatically. 

It has been found to have some incredibly promising applications in areas such as farming and waste management; nevertheless, many people are growing more concerned about the fact that it's incredibly resource-inefficient. Because AI necessitates massively pollutive, energy-draining warehouses to power its generative models, its long-term feasibility is in question.

And after massive layoffs last year and this adoption of AI that seems to go beyond what any users truly want, many listeners are concerned that Spotify is headed toward a completely de-humanized experience — hopefully one that it, and other beloved brands, can avoid.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x