Fitness enthusiast startled by bizarre discovery while Googling workout routines: 'No wonder I can't get in shape'

"The longer you look at it, the weirder it gets."

A Redditor was browsing the internet when they came across the most ridiculous fitness poses known to man. It's no surprise that a human didn't make them.

Posted to r/mildlyinfuriating, the OP seemed more than a little annoyed. "The longer you look at it," they said, "the weirder it gets.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The shared image shows what is supposedly a "beginner calisthenics workout," complete with a headless blob lifting weights, a human-esque figure contorted into a pretzel, and two detached pairs of legs, which are decidedly not "beginner calisthenics."

Commenters couldn't help but poke fun. "No wonder I can't get in shape," someone joked.

AI-generated images and videos (like this one of Will Smith eating pasta) have become super popular in recent years. While images like these are good for a laugh, they represent a growing problem online, exacerbated by tech giants like Meta and Google. Fake, artificially generated images are flooding search results, and it seems like it's only getting worse. They irritate internet users and contribute to the rapid spread of misinformation.

AI doesn't just hurt your Google searches. It's also harming the planet. According to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Google's data centers (which power Gmail, Google Drive, and AI-related activities) consumed about 550,000 gallons of water per day, from 2023-2024.

That's an example on the higher end, but even smaller data centers require clean water to cool down their servers. Many of these servers are also located in regions where water is scarce. In 2021, it was reported that about 20% of these centers drew water from such regions.

Why so much water? It's because data centers use up a ton of energy, which would overheat them otherwise. This is another way that AI contributes to the warming of the planet.

"I'm really glad that now you can easily see what is AI generated and what isn't," the OP said. "I'm scared about looking things up when AI gets better too …"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



