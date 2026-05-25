Rising AI job fears could fuel violent backlash as workers turn on data centers, local leaders

Resentment has been growing around the data centers that power AI systems.

A new analysis suggests that if AI leads to widespread labor displacement, the backlash could spill into the physical world. It could continue to fuel anger toward tech infrastructure, local officials, and others that drive the artificial intelligence boom.

What's happening?

Concerns about AI and employment are mounting as companies move quickly to automate more work and expand the computing infrastructure needed to enable it, Futurism reported.

One survey found that about 70% of people in the United States think AI could make finding work harder. At the same time, resentment has been growing around the data centers that power AI systems. Some workers have even sabotaged AI tools in the workplace.

Futurism also cited a recent paper from political scientist Yannick Veilleux-Lepage. He argued that AI generates "the structural conditions historically associated with the onset of political violence."

Veilleux-Lepage further warned that a combination of job insecurity, top-down decision-making, and public exclusion could create a volatile situation.

He discussed concerns like tech companies pushing data centers into small towns without consent and tax breaks for tech projects. As frustration builds, he suggested that public anger may move away from hard-to-reach tech executives and toward more visible targets. Those could include researchers, power substations, and local policymakers who approved the data center.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why is AI labor displacement concerning?

In a market economy, most people depend on jobs to pay for housing, food, health care, and other essentials. If AI eliminates large numbers of jobs faster than new ones appear, the consequences could spread well beyond the workplace.

Whether AI will actually cause mass unemployment is still an open question, and experts continue to debate it. But even the fear of large-scale displacement can fuel instability along with a weak labor market.

AI relies on massive data centers that place extra strain on the power grid and often require significant amounts of water for cooling. In some communities, that can create higher utility costs and pressure to build new power sources quickly.

At the same time, AI is not solely a negative force. It can help manage electricity demand, improve grid efficiency, strengthen clean energy forecasting, and support research. But those potential benefits come with tradeoffs, including high energy use, security concerns, and AI misuse.

If those tensions keep building, the outcome could be more than general anti-tech sentiment. It could mean deeper social divisions and conflicts as well as more attacks on infrastructure.

What's being done about AI backlash?

So far, one of the clearest responses has been a change in public messaging from some AI leaders. Futurism mentioned that Sam Altman has changed his tune over the last couple of years. But experts say rhetoric alone is unlikely to address the underlying problem.

More substantial solutions would include respecting communities' abilities to choose whether or not they want a data center near them and increasing transparency around energy and water use.

Stronger labor protections, retraining programs, and policies that help workers move into new roles could also ease the sense that tech companies are pushing people aside in the name of speed and profit.

Utilities and regulators also have a role to play. That includes carefully planning grid upgrades, prioritizing reliable, affordable electricity for households, and ensuring that the public doesn't pay for large AI projects. Companies can invest in more efficient computing, cleaner power sources, and more responsible deployment practices that reduce harm.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.